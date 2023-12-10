Wesbank backs motoring fest again

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dates have been announced for next year’s Festival of Motoring, Africa’s premier celebration of automotive excellence, with a focus on innovation.

WesBank has renewed its naming rights partnership for The Festival of Motoring, renowned as Africa’s premier celebration of automotive excellence, for the next three years.

The Festival organisers last week confirmed the dates for its 7th edition in 2024. It will take place from 30 August to 1 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit,.

The extension of the Wesbank sponsorship underscores the Festival’s profound influence on the automotive industry, solidifying its pivotal role as a platform for industry players to connect with motoring enthusiasts.

“The Festival of Motoring stands out as a must-attend event on the annual motoring community calendar, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with WesBank for another three years,” said Michael Dehn, managing director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa, the event organiser. “This ensures that we can enhance the visitor experience and build on the immersive nature of the event, surpassing the expectations of our fully engaged audience together.”

Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank, said: “The Festival of Motoring stands as a significant highlight on the local automotive calendar, capturing the attention of motoring enthusiasts from across the nation and beyond.

“This event has transcended the traditional boundaries of a mere car show, transforming into a premium exhibition that spotlights cutting-edge mobility solutions accessible to the local market. As South Africa’s leading provider of innovative vehicle and asset finance solutions, WesBank is proud to ‘power’ this event for the next three years.

“Our participation is geared towards presenting the finest offerings in the mobility space to both our current and prospective customers, ensuring they experience the forefront of what is available.”

Hosted within the world-class Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the Festival of Motoring aims to deliver an immersive experience, showcasing the latest industry achievements, cutting-edge products, and technological advancements. As such, it will emphasise innovation and on- track activities.

Judy Maharaj, show director, said: “The Festival of Motoring provides the ultimate motoring experiential platform. Whether exploring automotive passions, enjoying the sights and sounds of favorite brands, test driving the next vehicle purchase, or simply indulging in adrenaline-fueled fun with family, this event caters to diverse interests, drawing in all segments of the automotive landscape over three days.”



Tickets for the Festival of Motoring 2024 will be available for purchase from March 2024. For more information, visit www.safestivalofmotoring.com