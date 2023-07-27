Huawei unstraps next gen wearables

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Huawei South Africa has unveiled four new models in its smartwatch series, each catering to diverse lifestyles and preferences.

Featuring trendy designs and a variety of watch faces to choose from, all with exceptional battery life, the Huawei watch 4, Huawei watch GT 3 SE, Huawei watch fit SE, and the Huawei Band 8 are all compatible with both Android and iOS.

The launch of the devices was held in collaboration with SuperSport United FC and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), coinciding with the announcement of the TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC team, to highlight the significance of women’s football.

The smartwatches and band, featuring ground-breaking technology and performance, were presented to empower the footballers with cutting-edge features for fitness.

The Huawei watch 4 is equipped with an upgraded version of the eSIM, which supports standalone communication to let users make calls and send messages without the need of a smartphone.

All-day health management features include accurate heart rate readings, ECG, SpO2 measurements, and TruSleep 3.0 sleep monitoring algorithms.

The Huawei watch GT 3 SE is the latest addition to the Huawei watch GT Series. It offers two-weeks battery life, science-based workouts, and sleep health monitoring. It also comes in a lightweight design with smart features.

The Huawei watch GT3 SE is water-resistant and provides smart notifications, making it a compelling choice for users looking for an exceptional smartwatch experience without breaking the bank. Equipped with a built-in GNSS five-system high-precision positioning chip, which has excellent anti-interference performance, it allows for tracking of science based workouts and accurate monitoring.

HUAWEI WATCH Fit SE – suitable for a high-energy lifestyle

The Huawei watch fit SE manages to pack a range of health features within its lightweight build and wallet-friendly value. Slim, stylish, and yet big on intelligence, the Huawei watch fit SE has a large AMOLED display, customisable watch faces, and exceptional battery life. Users can keep track of their workouts, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It also features GPS support, water resistance, and a wide range of sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

HUAWEI Band 8 – smart capabilities at an affordable price

The Huawei Band 8 is a sleek and lightweight smart band that boasts continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, and stress tracking. Users can stay connected with real-time notifications, music controls, and a vibrant touch display. It has two weeks battery life and 5 ATM-rated water resistance level, which means it can handle up to 50-metre static water pressure for 10 minutes. It is equipped with Huawei TruSleep 3.0 sleep monitoring technology.

