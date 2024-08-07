Medium adds SA to writer payments

Image created by Medium Senior Brand Designer Jason Combs

The writing platform has opened up earning opportunities for writers in 75 new countries, including India, South Africa and Turkey.

“At Medium, we believe there are great stories everywhere,” said CEO Tony Stubblebine. “We are trying to build a better internet because we want to be a home for perspectives from as diverse a set of countries, demographics, cultures, and lived experiences as we can. In expanding our Partner Program, we hope these new voices will help deepen our collective understanding of the world through their writing.”

As a platform with no ads, Medium is fully supported over one million members. Becoming a member on Medium provides full access to Medium while funding great writers as a part of a community that cares about high-quality storytelling.

Other changes to Medium’s Partner Program include:

Expanding Medium’s Boost Nominator Pilot Program to include more editors with diverse expertise, cultures, and backgrounds from all Partner Program countries. You can learn more about the program here.

An updated Partner Program dashboard with revamped features that show earning history, tax withholding, and Stripe account fees. Writers can also monitor payout history and rollover balance, see a breakdown of monthly and lifetime story earnings, and update payout settings all in one place.

For those interested in becoming members of Medium, memberships are 20% off for a limited time.

Full list of new countries:

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brunei

Cambodia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guatemala

Guyana

India

Indonesia

Israel

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Laos

Macao

Madagascar

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Saint Lucia

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

South Africa

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vietnam