Medium adds SA to writer payments
The writing platform has opened up earning opportunities for writers in 75 new countries, including India, South Africa and Turkey.
Medium, a global platform for reading and writing, has opened up Partner Program eligibility to writers in over 75 new countries, including South Africa. Medium’s Partner Program allows writers to earn money for the stories they publish based on engagement and activity from Medium members. Including every country Stripe supports, now writers in over 115 countries around the world can earn when members read, listen, and engage with their stories.
“At Medium, we believe there are great stories everywhere,” said CEO Tony Stubblebine. “We are trying to build a better internet because we want to be a home for perspectives from as diverse a set of countries, demographics, cultures, and lived experiences as we can. In expanding our Partner Program, we hope these new voices will help deepen our collective understanding of the world through their writing.”
As a platform with no ads, Medium is fully supported over one million members. Becoming a member on Medium provides full access to Medium while funding great writers as a part of a community that cares about high-quality storytelling.
Other changes to Medium’s Partner Program include:
- Expanding Medium’s Boost Nominator Pilot Program to include more editors with diverse expertise, cultures, and backgrounds from all Partner Program countries. You can learn more about the program here.
- An updated Partner Program dashboard with revamped features that show earning history, tax withholding, and Stripe account fees. Writers can also monitor payout history and rollover balance, see a breakdown of monthly and lifetime story earnings, and update payout settings all in one place.
For those interested in becoming members of Medium, memberships are 20% off for a limited time.
Full list of new countries:
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brunei
Cambodia
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Côte d’Ivoire
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana
Guatemala
Guyana
India
Indonesia
Israel
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kuwait
Laos
Macao
Madagascar
Mauritius
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
North Macedonia
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Qatar
Rwanda
Saint Lucia
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
South Africa
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vietnam