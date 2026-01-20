Free Wi-Fi becomes new dogfight for airlines

Photo courtesy Lufthansa.

Lufthansa has drawn a clear line in the sky. Free, high-speed internet is moving into the core airline offering, and the German carrier wants it treated as part of the ticket as opposed to an optional extra. Who would have thought, given the carrier’s dismal approach to customer experience? Or, perhaps, that is precisely why it is trying to up its game.

The Lufthansa Group has announced it will roll out Starlink-powered Wi-Fi across its fleet. That puts connectivity at the centre of the passenger experience. Around 850 aircraft are scheduled for the upgrade, giving the move a reach that few airline announcements achieve. It reflects a clear choice about what passengers receive as standard.

Access will be available through a Lufthansa Group Travel ID or frequent-flyer account, across all cabin classes. Connectivity becomes part of the journey itself. Once applied at this scale, the effect ripples across the market.

Airline chief commercial officer Heiko Reitz says: “Our passengers expect to be connected wherever they are. High-speed internet on board will soon be a natural part of flying, just like electricity or running water.”

That comparison places Wi-Fi alongside basic onboard utilities. Airlines that take a different approach will face awkward questions from travellers who already know it can be included.

Scale changes expectations

Free in-flight internet already exists on several carriers, mainly in North America. Delta Air Lines began offering complimentary Wi-Fi to SkyMiles members in 2023, starting on domestic routes and expanding internationally. JetBlue has long built its onboard proposition around free connectivity. United Airlines has committed to equipping its fleet with Starlink after repeated performance issues with older satellite systems.

As Europe’s largest airline group, Lufthansa’s decision affects long-haul travel across multiple regions. Once one major carrier treats free Wi-Fi as standard, pricing models elsewhere start to look exposed.

Air France-KLM has expanded complimentary messaging and continues testing broader access. Other European airlines now operate within a narrowing set of choices, as connectivity moves closer to baseline service.

While airlines prefer gradual change, passenger behaviour tends to compress timelines.

Technology meets passenger habits

Low Earth orbit satellite networks, such as Starlink, offer lower latency and higher throughput than earlier systems. Coverage over oceans improves, and streaming, cloud access, and real-time communication become viable on long-haul routes.

Passenger habits align with these advances. Travellers carry multiple connected devices and expect continuity across work, communication, and entertainment. Flight time increasingly blends into daily routines, especially on intercontinental routes.

Airlines have also revisited the economics. Paid Wi-Fi produces modest revenue and steady frustration when performance disappoints. Free access shifts attention toward engagement and onboard services that benefit from sustained connection.

Reitz says: “Connectivity allows us to communicate better with our guests during the journey, personalise services, and improve the overall experience.”

In practical terms, an online passenger remains reachable throughout the flight. That reach supports service updates and retail activity.

Investment brings scrutiny

Free Wi-Fi requires significant investment, since aircraft need new antenna systems and integration with onboard networks. Mixed fleets introduce uneven rollout schedules, with older aircraft moving later through the upgrade cycle.

Lufthansa’s rollout stretches across several years, with full coverage expected toward the end of the decade, so that clear communication during that period will be as important as headline performance.

In-flight connectivity now follows the same path as seat-back screens, USB charging, and mobile boarding passes. Each began as an optional feature, moved into premium cabins, and became the standard offering. Once access forms part of the ticket, performance will directly affect perception, and slow speeds or outages will draw immediate attention.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.