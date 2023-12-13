Larger yet lighter: New Huawei MateBook unveiled

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Just because the D16 is bigger does not mean it has to be heavier, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Huawei MateBook D16 laptop, launched this week at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch event in Dubai, brings a big display to a relatively small chassis. As a result, it immerses the user in a captivating large-screen experience through its 16-inch eye comfort full view display.

The MateBook D 16 boasts a groundbreaking 13th Gen Intel Core i9 high performance processor, bringing a new level of power to the user. This means it is highly capable of tackling demanding multitasking tasks like programming, illustrating, and video editing.

Crafted for optimal comfort and a streamlined experience, the MateBook D 16 flaunts a sleek and elegant design in a modern space grey and mystic silver finish. It is remarkably lightweight at just 1.68kg, in a slender 17mm chassis.

As Huawei head of product development Robert Yandell said at the launch: “With a larger display laptop you get additional advantages like having a larger keyboard. We have integrated a very nice numerical keypad, making it a basic for quick numeric entry. But not only that, we have added some shortcut keys to the numerical keypad, to make it easier to open up key applications with a single touch, such as AI search”.

To enhance connectivity, the laptop incorporates the Huawei metaline antenna, facilitating ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres. The MateBook D 16 is not just a device; it’s a blend of cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design.