Kings’ crowns get heavy

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The underworld of crime meets real world challenges, on Kings of Joburg Season 2, streaming on Netflix from 27 January.

The Masires, haunted by a supernatural family curse, find themselves tangled in a web of betrayal that threatens to destroy the family in this riveting new season. The eight-part, action-drama series picks up from a successful first season which saw fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and a deal with the devil.

With the loss of the king of Joburg Simon Masire, the family adapts to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold.

The maiden Netflix series from Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson onscreen and behind the camera.

Ferguson portrayed the character of Simon “Vader” Masire and was also credited as an executive producer of the show. The sequel sees executive producer and showrunner Samad Davis and executive producer Connie Ferguson teaming up again in what they both described as a tribute to the late great Shona.

Reprising their roles are some of South Africa’s finest talent, including Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Thembi Seethe, Cindy Mahlangu, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Buhle Samuels, Thapelo Mokoena, TK Sebothoma and Altovise Lawrence.

Cast & Crew

Production company: Samad Davis Productions & Ferguson Films

Creator: Shona Ferguson

Showrunner: Samad Davis

Directors: Samad Davis, Andries van der Merwe and Zolani Phakade

Executive producers: Samad Davis, Connie Ferguson

Producers: Dumi Gumbi, Cati Weinek

Writer: Sabelo Mgidi