Stream of the Day
Kings’ crowns get heavy
The underworld of crime meets real world challenges, on Kings of Joburg Season 2, streaming on Netflix from 27 January.
The Masires, haunted by a supernatural family curse, find themselves tangled in a web of betrayal that threatens to destroy the family in this riveting new season. The eight-part, action-drama series picks up from a successful first season which saw fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and a deal with the devil.
With the loss of the king of Joburg Simon Masire, the family adapts to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold.
The maiden Netflix series from Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson onscreen and behind the camera.
Ferguson portrayed the character of Simon “Vader” Masire and was also credited as an executive producer of the show. The sequel sees executive producer and showrunner Samad Davis and executive producer Connie Ferguson teaming up again in what they both described as a tribute to the late great Shona.
Reprising their roles are some of South Africa’s finest talent, including Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Thembi Seethe, Cindy Mahlangu, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Buhle Samuels, Thapelo Mokoena, TK Sebothoma and Altovise Lawrence.
Cast & Crew
Production company: Samad Davis Productions & Ferguson Films
Creator: Shona Ferguson
Showrunner: Samad Davis
Directors: Samad Davis, Andries van der Merwe and Zolani Phakade
Executive producers: Samad Davis, Connie Ferguson
Producers: Dumi Gumbi, Cati Weinek
Writer: Sabelo Mgidi