Wheels of the Week: BMW 520d takes tech for a ride

The sweeping display was just the beginning of a technology journey, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

As I open the door of the new BMW 520d, I am captivated. The sweeping display system that seems to stretch into the distance tells me this is going to be a journey into technology.

To be honest, the scene is set before one opens the doors, even if it is only by sleek styling and lines in places where other cars don’t have places. It is that design ethos that tells one the technology is also going to go the extra mile or kilometer. Even standing still, it seems to be speeding.

The BMW 520d is the diesel variant in the 8th generation of the 5 Series lineup, positioned as sports car and family sedan, but in truth can be what you want it to be. Want that executive vibe? You got it. Want to be Mr or Ms Practical-meets-Performance. You can be all that.

The 520d is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, with power output of 153 kW and 400 Nm of torque, translating into enough punch for dynamic driving while maintaining a smooth and composed ride – with an emphasis on composed. The car conceals a hidden desite to teach the traffic a lesson, with a claimed top speed of 235 kph and 0-100kph acceleration in 7.5 seconds. However, that composed vibe flows, via leather sports seats, into the driver’s mind and body, and one really does not feel the need to show off, so enjoyable is the comfort zone they call a cabin.

I found myself enjoying a leisurely ride even at peak – and let’s face it, stupid – traffic. The 12 speakers and 205 Watts of the Harman Kardon sound system pervaded my world with my Spotify playlist of guilty pleasures, and that sweeping display captivated my peripheral vision.

At the heart of the 520d’s technological exhibitionism is a curved infotainment and instrument screen that runs for almost half the width of the cabin. It is made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central screen that runs on the BMW iDrive 8.5 operating system.

The system serves as the central hub for controlling most of the vehicle’s functions, from navigation to climate control. The interface has become more intuitive than previous iterations, which tended to focus on features at the expense of usability, but is still fairly distracting when trying to find specific features while on the road.

Happily, it supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing one to connect smartphones without the need for cables. Even more happily, the connection was seamless, and allowed driver and passengers to alternate their handsets, meaning everyone had their own turn at Spotify abuse.

While the built-in navigation system includes real-time traffic updates, it still cannot compare with Google Maps or Waze, which integrate seamlessly with the infotainment display.

The instrument cluster can be tailored to show a variety of information, including speed, navigation directions, media settings, and fuel efficiency data, along with options for the instrument layout. The high-res screen keeps all that information clearly visible, even in bright sunlight.

The technology rubber truly hits the road in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which serves up a smorgasboard of cutting-edge functionality, including:

Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go – brings the car to a complete stop and then resumes driving without driver intervention. Did I say composed?

Lane-keeping assist – uses cameras to monitor lane markings and steers the car back into its lane if one drifts. Let’s just say this proved challenging on many of Johannesburg’s roads, courtesy of the several dozen inert mayors we’ve had in the last five years or so.

Blind spot detection – displaying alerts in the side mirrors.

Parking assistant – automatically parallel or perpendicular parks the vehicle with minimal input from the driver. It takes control of the steering while the driver handles the accelerator and brake. Did I mention composed?

The BMW 520d is not just a car; it’s a technology demo on wheels. Its blend of advanced infotainment, driver assistance systems, and connectivity features positions it as one of the most tech-forward vehicles in the executive sedan category.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.