Mangomolo launches new AI tools

Photo courtesy Mangomolo.

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New integrations for the streaming video platform provider focus on personalisation, localisation and workflow management.

Mangomolo, an “over-the-top” (OTT) streaming video platform provider, has launched new AI integrations and developments to enhance its multimedia ecosystem. This includes expanded platform intelligence and personalisation features. The updates aim to enable broadcasters to deliver more engaging and connected digital experiences for modern audiences.

Mangomolo hosts more than 400,000 videos and supports more than 1-billion streams a month across an audience of over 30-million viewers. The platform is used by more than 50 customers worldwide, including the South African Broadcasting Corporation and NoorPlay.

Mangomolo provides the following enhancements:

AI-powered personalisation and localisation tools – deliver more relevant content recommendations, increasing viewer engagement and retention.

Faster video processing – reduces latency and improves playback quality, ensuring a smoother viewing experience.

Smart workflow integration – links editorial and media operations seamlessly, enhancing collaboration and reducing bottlenecks across departments.

“Mangomolo’s solution has been strengthened in response to evolving local content consumption,” says the company. “Demand for regional news and media is pushing broadcasters to deliver high-quality digital experiences while maintaining operational efficiency. These updates place the user experience at the centre, delivering a unified, intuitive journey across multi-platform OTT environments while boosting operational agility.”

Wissam Sabbagh, CEO of Mangomolo, says: “Our platform lets audiences move seamlessly between news, video, and audio, while editorial and production teams retain control over their own workflows. The close integration of these systems ensures a smooth experience for viewers and simplifies the way teams manage content.”

Mangomolo’s ecosystem includes collaborative editorial tools designed to support co-ordination across departments and workflows, helping teams manage and deliver content more efficiently. Built on a cloud-based SaaS architecture, the platform enables broadcasters to aggregate, curate, and distribute content through an integrated system across multiple platforms.

The platform is intended to reduce operational complexity and support faster deployment of digital hubs for broadcasters serving local communities. For audiences, the system aims to simplify access to relevant content across different formats through a more unified viewing experience.

John Tarakdjian, Mangomolo MD, says: “There is a massive opportunity for broadcasters to reposition their content to meet the needs of digital native audiences. Our team understood broadcaster challenges and evolved the solution, enabling Mangomolo to innovate in digital experience and better support local content in an OTT-centric world.”

The updates will be followed by further enhancements set to be unveiled throughout 2026, supporting public broadcasters across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.