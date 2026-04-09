Dinner, under new management

Photo courtesy Tokit.

The Tokit Omni Cook brings order to the scramble of getting dinner on the table, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Tokit Omni Cook is designed to cut down on the amount of juggling a meal requires. It brings chopping, blending, steaming, stirring, weighing and heating into one machine, then guides the process on a built-in screen. Its purpose is straightforward: to pull scattered kitchen tasks into a single workflow.

Tokit says the machine offers 21 functions, a 2.2-litre capacity and a guided recipe system through its Cooknjoy platform. Official specs list a 500W motor, 1,000 – 1,200W heating power on the 220 – 240V version, and dimensions of 355 x 244 x 364mm.

That gives it a clear role in the kitchen. A great deal of cooking is awkward in sequence rather than difficult in itself: prep in one place, cooking in another, constant checking in between, and my personal pet hate: even more scattered cleaning up afterwards.

The Omni Cook pulls those steps together and reduces the number of tools, surfaces and timings that need attention at once. It can weigh ingredients as they go in, manage heat automatically and present each step of a recipe on screen, which makes it easier to keep a meal moving without hopping between pot, board, blender and phone.

That, for me, is where it becomes interesting. I never really got into cooking. I have always admired people who can open a fridge, spot three random ingredients and somehow produce dinner. Yes, I’m looking at you, Sheryl.

My own relationship with the kitchen has been more transactional. I want the result. I do not particularly enjoy the choreography. So a machine that takes some of that off my hands has immediate appeal.

The Omni Cook speaks directly to that kind of user. It is not for people who find joy in finely dicing onions or monitoring a sauce as if they are conducting an orchestra. It is for people who would quite like a decent meal without the production line. In that sense, it has a stronger reason to exist than most kitchen gadgets. Plenty of appliances promise convenience, then add one more object to store and one more manual to ignore. The Omni Cook at least tackles a real household nuisance.

It should be especially useful for people who want structure. A guided recipe system has obvious appeal for anyone short on experience, patience or mental bandwidth after work. A machine that handles temperature, stirring and timing can remove several opportunities for dinner to drift off course.

That makes the Omni Cook more than an expensive food processor with a screen attached. It becomes a kind of kitchen organiser, which is far more valuable than the usual pile of unused features. Tokit’s own product pages also highlight the ability to save favourite recipes and sync them to the machine, which adds to the sense that the whole system is designed around routine use. My limited time with the machine did not put that promise to the test, however.

The Omni Cook works best for cooks who are willing to follow a sequence. People who enjoy tasting, adjusting, sidestepping recipes and treating instructions as loose suggestions may find the flow a little constraining. Sheryl?

A screen-led cooking process can feel reassuring or intrusive, depending on what one wants from the kitchen. In some homes, it will be a relief. In others, it may feel as if supper has a supervisor.

Its physical presence underlines the point. This is a substantial appliance, not a casual helper that slips into a cupboard after dinner. Tokit puts it at 8.4kg, which is enough to make “put it away after every meal” optimistic. That heft is understandable in a machine doing the work of several appliances, but it does mean the Omni Cook wants proper counter space and keeps it.

The 2.2-litre bowl also imposes a practical ceiling. It should be well suited to soups, sauces, stews and many everyday meals for one or two people. Larger households may want more scale. Batch cooking can lose some of its appeal when a single bowl is doing so many jobs and defining the size of each run.

Then there is the question every smart appliance now carries with it: how much of its future usefulness depends on the company staying committed to the platform around it? Traditional kitchen tools age gracefully because they are simple. A saucepan from 1953, ie an inherited wedding present, neither knows nor cares whether its maker is still updating an app.

For the Omni Cook, however, Its recipe ecosystem and guided software are part of the attraction. That makes the overall experience richer, but it also means buyers are investing in a system.

Even with those caveats, the Omni Cook comes across as more serious than most premium kitchen tech. It is built around a plausible improvement to daily life: fewer moving parts, fewer chances to get lost in the process, and a clearer route from ingredients to a plate of food. That will have genuine appeal for households where cooking feels like an administrative burden. Speaking personally, that is exactly the sort of burden I would happily outsource.

Photo courtesy Tokit.

How much does it cost?

On Tokit’s South Africa-facing online store, the Omni Cook Basic Bundle is listed at R12,428, marked down from R15,931, while the Premium Bundle is listed at R12,993, marked down from R18,569. The Premium Bundle includes everything in the Basic Bundle, plus a steamer set, blade cover and slow-cook plug.

Does it make a difference?

The Omni Cook gives kitchen technology a clear practical role by taking a messy sequence of small tasks and turning it into a more manageable routine. That does not make it essential for every household, but it does give it a sharper point than most connected appliances.

What are the biggest negatives?

Premium pricing against specialist single-purpose appliances.

A large, heavy footprint that demands real counter space.

A guided workflow that may frustrate instinctive cooks.

What are the biggest positives?

Multiple genuinely useful kitchen functions in one machine.

Guided cooking that lowers the barrier to better meals.

Smart features built around a real household need.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.