‘The Chair Company’ streams on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

With thriller elements, the comedy series centres on an office worker whose humiliating incident leads him to investigate a widening conspiracy.

The Chair Company follows office worker William Ronald Trosper after a humiliating incident at work knocks his life off course. An attempt to recover his dignity soon pulls him into a far-reaching conspiracy that turns his ordinary corporate world into something far stranger and funnier.

The comedy thriller started streaming on Showmax yesterday (1 December 2025). The series premiered to 1.4-million viewers across HBO platforms on 12 October 2025, marking the network’s biggest comedy debut in more than five years and one of the top three HBO Max comedy launches in the platform’s history.

Set in an office environment, the show uses deadpan comedy alongside a mystery storyline as Trosper looks into a conspiracy linked to his workplace. The story draws on everyday corporate situations and social missteps, with the investigation expanding in scope over the course of the season.

Triple Emmy winner Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson) co-creates and stars as Trosper. He plays the character with an awkward, understated style that aligns with the series’ tone and satirical take on workplace culture. The supporting cast portrays colleagues and senior staff whose roles range from uncertain to more directly involved in the events Trosper uncovers.

The ensemble includes Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joesph Tudisco, Zuleyma Guevara, Glo Tavarez, Shannon Shee Marie, Carole Denise Jones, Eileen Noonan, James Downey, Grace Reiter, Amelia Campbell, Michael W Gaines, Ren Margate, and Joshua R Pangborn.