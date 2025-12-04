SA romcom ‘Love and Wine’ debuts on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The movie explores identity and class through a Cape Winelands romance, sparked by a risky scheme.

Love and Wine centres on a privileged heir determined to prove he is more than his surname. Unimpressed by his family’s success, he chooses his own path with wit and charm.

Set against the backdrop of the Cape Winelands, the movie is an adaptation of the Brazilian film Ricos de Amor. Love and Wine is streaming on Netflix from today (5 December 2025).

The story follows Ovee (Ntobeko Sishi) and his best friend Nathi (Thandolwethu Zondi) as they set out to see whether love and resolve can triumph over social standing.

Fuelled by the desire to earn a coveted internship at his father Mr Sityebi’s (Bongile Mantsai) winery, Ovee throws himself into a new venture. When Amahle (Masali Baduza), a beautiful and grounded doctor, enters his life, what begins as a test of identity shifts into a journey of self-discovery and a chance to learn about true love.

Meanwhile, as part of the scheme, Nathi enjoys the soft life that comes with the Sityebi name and, while pursuing the same internship, finds himself unexpectedly drawn to the winery’s stern but striking manager, Lena (Thando Thabethe).

Masali and Ntobeko as Amahle and Ovee. Photo supplied.

The cast includes Desmond Dube, N’kone Mametja, Simone Neethling, Rorisang Mohapi, Thembsie Matu and Bohang Moeko.

Love and Wine is directed by Amanda Lane, who also wrote the film alongside Darryl Bristow-Bovey and Zelipa Zulu. The production company is Quizzical Pictures, with Odirile Mekwa, JP Potgieter, and Harriet Gavshon serving as executive producers.