New Avatar reveals fierce enemy clan

‘Fire and Ash’ pits Jake’s family against the Ash People, while old battles with the RDA threaten to flare again.

The Oscar-winning Avatar film saga enters its third chapter with the second sequel, Fire and Ash. The Sully family confronts the fallout of past wars and the shock of a new Na’vi enemy. With old wounds still open, the fight on Pandora grows more volatile and personal.

Fire and Ash is screening in Ster-Kinekor theatres and Nu Metro cinemas from Wednesday (17 December 2025).

Spoiler alert: Events from the second movie are mentioned next.

The story picks up a few weeks after the events ofthe second film, The Way of Water. Jake Sully and his family are still living among the Metkayina Clan in Pandora’s reefs. They are trying to adjust to life after the death of Neteyam, who was killed in a skirmish with the Sky People from the RDA.

The first film, released in 2009, took in more than $2.9-billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of all time, earning multiple Oscar nominations and wins, as well as Golden Globe Awards for best motion picture (drama) and best director. The Way of Water followed thirteen years later in 2022. It grossed more than $2.3-billion worldwide, and won the Oscar for best visual effects.

Photo supplied.

In Fire and Ash, Jake, Neytiri, Lo’ak, Tuk, Spider, and Kiri are each processing the loss in different ways. Spider is adapting to life with the reef people, but the Sully family fears for his safety and decides he can no longer stay with them.

After meeting the Tlalim Clan, also known as the Wind Traders, their chief Peylak agrees to return Spider to High Camp, the Omatikaya stronghold. The entire family joins the journey, but their travel is interrupted when they are attacked by the Mangkwan Clan, known as the Ash People. Led by Varang, the Ash People are Na’vi whose culture was reshaped after a volcano destroyed their home, and they blame Eywa for the disaster. At the same time, the RDA is regrouping after its defeat against Jake and the Metkayina, preparing for another assault.

Photo supplied.

“This film definitely delivers something fresh and new,” says creator and director James Cameron. “I think where it’s unexpected is that it’s very truthful, very authentic about the emotional consequences of the things that happened in The Way of Water.”

Cameron co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The story is credited to Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno. The film is produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with Richard Baneham, Rae Sanchini, and David Valdes serving as executive producers. Sam Worthington returns as Jake, with Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri and Sigourney Weaver again playing Kiri.

The cast includes Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin as Varang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis as Peylak, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuk, Jack Champion as Spider, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr, and Kate Winslet.