Equalizer 3 comes to small screen

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in “threequalizer” on DStv Box Office and Apple TV.

Book yourself a big night in to watch the always-brilliant two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3 – the final instalment in this action thriller series on our small screens this month.

This epic blockbuster that takes vigilante justice to the next level is streaming on Apple TV and DStv Box Office – making for great weekend leisure viewing in the comfort of your own home.

The Equalizer 3 – also sometimes referred to as “The Threequalizer” – is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also teamed up Washington for his Oscar-winning turn in Training Day. Washington returns as retired US Marine and intelligence agent Robert McCall to exact more nail-biting vigilante justice on the world’s bad guys.

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, McCall has struggled to come to terms with the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds solace in meting out justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in a small town in southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, he is forced to become their protector by taking on the mafia.

Dakota Fanning, who co-starred with Washington in Man on Fire (2004), features as CIA officer Emma Collins.

Expect extreme action set against the backdrop of beautiful Italian locations, all wrapped up with Washington’s trademark charm and magnetism as he takes on Sicilian mobsters – a killer (literally) combination!

The Guardian wrote, “The mafia are no match for a ruthlessly efficient Denzel Washington in the latest instalment of the visceral thriller.”

Mark off the date on your home entertainment calendar to catch this “threequel” on DStv Box Office and Apple TV this November, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and prepare for some explosive action and thrills!