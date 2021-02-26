LG WebOS Platform now on other TVs

LG Electronics announced that its webOS TV platform ecosystem will be available to other TV brand partners. This is part of the company expanding outside of TV manufacturing to webOS TV software platform development and adoption. LG aims to grow its presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market.

The webOS TV platform is an integral part of the user experiance on LG’s smart TV. Licensees of webOS TV receive the UX design along with features such as voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and connectivity options.

Partners also receive a variety of content options including access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels — the company’s free content streaming service. Compatible TV models will also include the dedicated magic motion remote controller.

Over 20 TV manufacturers around the world have committed to the webOS partnership, including RCA, Ayonz and Konka. LG expects more partners to join in future. Additionally, the webOS ecosystem is supported by technology partners such as Realtek, Nuance, Gracenote, CEVA and Universal Electronics.

“By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs.” says Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.