ThinkPads become more connected with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E

Lenovo has announced the latest additions to its ThinkPad portfolio including a redesigned X13 and X13 Yoga with 16:10 aspect ratio displays and updated T and L series. Certain ThinkPad models integrate faster connectivity options like 5G, super-fast WWAN, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

The new laptops offer more processor options, which include 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processors. The ThinkPad P14s mobile workstations can also be configured with AMD Radeon or NVIDIA graphics, depending on the model. The laptops also improve ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) with security options such as Match-on-Chip fingerprint reader, which is integrated into the power button for ease of use.

Enhanced workspace monitor improves productivity

The ThinkVision P40w features a sweeping 39.7-inch screen with 21:9 aspect ratio and a sharp 5120 x 2160 WUHD resolution. The display includes Natural Low Blue Light technology, with a TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display Certification to reduce eye fatigue caused by high-energy blue rays, while maintaining color accuracy and performance. The USB-C docking monitor features up to 12 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports for data, video and network passthrough, and up to 100W charging with Smart Power technology.

At the top of the range, the ThinkVision P40w-20 is the world’s first Intel AMT capable Thunderbolt 4 monitor, which enables secure remote access for IT support and administration. It also includes proprietary technologies like eKVM to gives users instant access to two PC sources, and True Split to view both those sources simultaneously.

Features at-a-glance:

39.7-inch IPS 300nit HDR compliant display with 3-side near-edgeless bezels

2500R curvature with tilt, swivel and lift ergonomic stand and VESA mount compatible

2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; 1 x 3.5mm Audio Out; gigabit Ethernet, 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-B and 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

Energy Star and TCO Certified Edge Display

ThinkPad Highlights

Extensive configuration options enable specific value-added offerings, for example, in healthcare. The ThinkPad T14i can offer features designed for healthcare professionals, including an antimicrobial surface treatment.

ThinkPad T14s

Features at-a-glance:

Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors

Up to 14” UHD HDR Dolby Vision and 500nit or 15.6” UHD HDR Dolby Vision and 600nit

Intel UHD graphics, Intel Iris X e or NVIDIA MX450; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models

Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Intel models), Intel Wi-Fi 6 (AMD and select Intel models)

Optional 5G sub-6 or 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad T14s i and T14s; up to 4×4 MIMO CAT16 4G on T14 i; up to 2×2 MIMO CAT16 4G on T15

Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on T14s models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on T14 and T15

Dolby Audio Speaker System with user-facing speakers

ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader (integrated into power button on T14s models) and Human Presence Detection on T14s i

ThinkPad X13

The ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga maximise performance and portability. The lightweight laptops feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and offer always-on always connected technology to stay connected. The X13 i and X13 Yoga are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, while the X13 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.

Features at-a-glance:

Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors

Up to 13.3” WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio with Low Blue Light technology.

Intel Iris X e graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models

Intel Wi-Fi 6 or 6E on ThinkPad X13 i, Intel Wi-Fi 6 on X13 and X13 Yoga

Optional 5G sub-6 or 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad X13 i and X13;up to 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on X13 Yoga

Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on X13 models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on X13 Yoga

Dolby Audio Speaker System, with user-facing speakers on X13

ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader integrated into power button and Human Presence Detection on Intel models

