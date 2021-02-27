Defender gets big screen option

Land Rover’s powerful new Defender V8, launched as part of a range of enhancements to its family, will include the option of a massive touchscreen.

The Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system now includes the option of a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen display. Wireless device charging with an integrated signal booster is fitted as standard with the brand’s Comfort and Convenience Pack, promising improved convenience and call quality.

The powerful new models build on decades of Land Rover V8 heritage – spanning the original Stage I V8 of the Seventies, North American Specification models of the Nineties and powerful Defender Works V8 – as the engine joins the latest range of efficient Ingenium petrol, diesel and advanced Plug-in Hybrid Land Rover powertrains.

The new models come in several editions.

The new Carpathian Edition is based on the Defender V8, while a new XS Edition replaces the successful First Edition and combines bespoke design and specification enhancements inside and out.

Defender’s personalisation potential has also been expanded with the introduction of new exterior packs. The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack feature bespoke exterior trim to enhance the Defender’s unmistakable silhouette.

David Hemming, Jaguar Land Rover chief product engineer, said: “The introduction of our V8 powertrain adds a new dimension of driving engagement and off-road capability to Defender. Fast and fun to drive, it represents the pinnacle of the Defender family and is as rewarding on the road as it is capable off it. We’ve also broadened the appeal of the entire Defender line-up with new derivatives, option packs and enhanced connectivity, so there really is a Defender for everyone.”

Jaguar Land Rover provided the following information on improvements to the Defender:

Power comes from Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, which produces 386kW, 625Nm of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender V8 90 accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds with a top speed of 240km/h and delivers fuel consumption as low as 14.5l/100km with CO2 emissions from 327g/km.

Off-road capability is a Defender hallmark and the V8 adds a new layer of driver appeal, with the introduction of a new Dynamic program within the Terrain Response system – only available on V8-powered Defenders. It helps drivers to harness the more dynamic character and handling balance of the 386kW model on tarmac and loose surfaces.

Larger-diameter and solid anti-roll bars help reduce body roll in extreme cornering, while the unique Electronic Active Rear Differential introduces a Yaw Controller that allows fine control of the Defender V8’s cornering attitude as it reaches and exceeds the limit of grip.

Careful calibration of the new Dynamic program in Terrain Response 2, gives Defender V8 a more agile, playful and responsive character. In this setting, a sharper throttle response and bespoke tuning for the Continuously Variable Damping combine with the stiffer suspension bushes for immediate steering responses. Working in harmony with the Torque Vectoring by Braking technology, Traction Control Systems and new Yaw Controller, the Defender V8 is faster, more engaging and more controllable than before.

Instantly recognisable, the Defender V8 features a number of exterior enhancements; bespoke exterior badging, quad exhausts with distinctive tailpipes and 22-inch alloy wheels with a Satin Dark Grey finish combine to set the most powerful model in the line-up apart. The Defender V8 is further identified by its Xenon Blue brake calipers and 20-inch brake discs.

Special acoustic tuning of Defender V8’s induction and exhaust systems provides a purposeful and authentic sound. Calibrated to suit every driving situation, this evocative soundtrack can be enhanced by selecting Dynamic program in the Terrain Response system.

Customers have a choice of three colours – Carpathian Grey, Yulong White and Santorini Black – Carpathian Grey and Yulong White with a contrast roof in Narvik Black. Shadow Atlas exterior detailing completes New Defender V8’s distinctive exterior finish.

Inside, Defender V8 features seats trimmed in Ebony Windsor Leather with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents, each finished with a unique Ebony tag, while the Defender’s exposed Cross Car Beam has a special Satin Black finish. The four-spoke steering wheel is enhanced by an Alcantara rim and tactile satin chrome gearshift paddles, which are unique to V8 models. Leather covers the airbag housing and gear lever, while illuminated treadplates are completed with a V8 script.

Pivi Pro upgrade

New for 2022 model year, Defender is available with wireless device charging, which features a signal booster for optimised network reception and Wi-Fi signal.

Connectivity is also enhanced by the latest evolution of Pivi Pro infotainment, available with an optional larger 11.4-inch touchscreen for the first time. The new curved glass interface is 60% larger than the standard screen, making it even easier to follow navigation route guidance. The fast and intuitive Pivi Pro system provides immediate responses, even when starting the vehicle for the first time.

A simple menu structure allows the most commonly used functions to be accessed directly from the home screen to reduce driver distraction. The system can be easily customised to suit the preferences of individual customers. Additional app ‘panels’ can be added, moved and removed, while swiping left or right of the screen quickly reveals the most relevant information at a glance, ensuring the driver’s concentration stays on the road.

The advanced navigation uses self-learning algorithms and dynamic guidance to optimise routing, while Smart Voice Guidance knows to cancel audio instructions in familiar surroundings. Navigation mapping is always up-to-date thanks to Defender’s Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology.

Intelligent learning allows the navigation system to identify routes customers use regularly, even without inputting a destination, and use this information to inform drivers of the fastest route to their likely destination based on current traffic conditions. If a faster route becomes available, Pivi Pro will propose this as an alternative.

Greater personalisation with new Exterior Packs

Customers can now choose from three new exterior design packs. The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack further extend the personalisation potential of New Defender.

Available on all Defender models, the Bright Pack features a Noble Chrome finish for the front and rear skid plates, plus a Noble Chrome Grille bar and badging. The Extended Bright Pack, adds Ceres Silver to the lower body cladding and wheel arches.

Defender X, Defender X-Dynamic and Defender V8 customers can select the new Extended Black Pack. It provides a Gloss Black finish for the front and rear skid plates, grille bar, bonnet chequer finisher, badging, lower body cladding and wheel arches for a stealthy and purposeful appearance.

Pricing for the New Defender V8 and XS models will be confirmed closer to time of launch in South Africa.