When a car prefers Apple

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Beyond the sharp creases and intriguing light signatures, the GAC Emkoo has a practical and tech-forward interior, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From the moment I slid into the driver’s seat, my eyes were drawn to the expansive infotainment screen. In the top-spec models, this stretches to a generous 14.6 inches, providing a vast canvas for all digital needs. I plugged the iPhone into one of the conveniently located USB ports, and the system prompted me to use Apple CarPlay.

Once CarPlay came to life on that vibrant display, it was a familiar sight. The crispness and clarity make album art pop and navigation maps easy to decipher at a glance. The touchscreen us responsive, so that scrolling through playlists, selecting apps, and interacting with maps feels fluid and lag-free. This is crucial for a positive CarPlay experience, as sluggishness can quickly become frustrating, especially when one is trying to navigate busy roads.

The integration does not stop at mirroring the iPhone’s screen. The Emkoo thoughtfully incorporates physical controls that complement the touchscreen interface.

Navigating with Apple Maps via CarPlay is a pleasure on the large display. The turn-by-turn directions are clear, and the voice prompts through the Emkoo’s sound system are easily audible even over the enthusiastic singing (mostly off-key, I confess) emanating from the driver’s seat.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Siri integration is seamless. A long press on the voice command button on the steering wheel activated Apple’s virtual assistant, allowing me to make calls, send messages, and control music without lifting a finger. Siri responded accurately to my commands, even with the typical road noise one encounters during a Johannesburg commute.

One aspect I particularly appreciated was how CarPlay took over the full width of the screen. The Emkoo maximises the display, providing an immersive CarPlay experience.

The absence of wireless CarPlay might be a minor inconvenience for some. With wireless connectivity becoming increasingly common, having to physically plug in a phone each time feels a tad old-school. However, this is still an improvement on Android Auto in this vehicle, which does not support Google services.

The GAC Emkoo delivers a commendable Apple CarPlay experience. The large, responsive touchscreen, coupled with thoughtful physical controls and seamless Siri integration, makes it easy to use. The robust and user-friendly implementation of the wired connection ensures that staying connected and entertained on the road is simple.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.