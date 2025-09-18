Dr Strangelove returns in stage-to-screen comedy

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sixty years on, Kubrick’s nuclear satire proves just as sharp in this darkly comic stage adaptation filmed live for cinemas.

The satirical comedy Dr. Strangelove (NT Live) launches into chaos when a US general sets in motion a nuclear attack, forcing leaders into a darkly comic scramble to avert annihilation.

A screening of the stage version of Dr. Strangelove (NT Live) can be experienced in select Ster-Kinekor cinemas from tomorrow (20 September 2025). It is a cinematic presentation of the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 political satire, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

It was filmed live during its 2025 West End run at the Noël Coward Theatre and following performances in Dublin. Produced for cinemas by Patrick Myles and David Luff, the movie captures the theatrical production in its original form, blending stagecraft with cinematic reach.

Dr. Strangelove is led by an award-winning creative team, including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley. Seven-time BAFTA Award-winner Steve Coogan plays four roles, including Dr Strangelove himself, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, and Major TJ Kong.

Dr. Strangelove is widely regarded as one of the most impactful satires in cinematic history. The 2025 film celebrates Kubrick’s legacy and the relevance of the story 60 years on. The cast features National Theatre Live alumni Giles Terera (Othello, Hamilton) and Tony Jayawardena (Nye).