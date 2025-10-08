BoxCommerce aims to simplify online business setup

Photo courtesy BoxCommerce.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The SA platform offers SMEs an integrated system that combines website creation, payments, logistics, and marketing.

Product of the Day

BoxCommerce, a South African software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform, enables entrepreneurs to launch and manage online businesses in emerging markets.

The platform offers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a system that combines website creation, secure payment processing, logistics, and marketing tools.

BoxCommerce aims to simplify online business operations while supporting growth and job creation within the digital economy. It features a mobile-first design.

A catalyst for growth and job creation

SMEs are instrumental to SA’s economy, yet many face significant challenges when trying to transition online. High costs, fragmented service providers, and limited digital infrastructure can hold them back.

BoxCommerce says it tackles these challenges by consolidating the entire eCommerce journey into a single, accessible platform, enabling merchants to start, manage, and grow their businesses without unnecessary complexity.

This aims to address youth unemployment, one of SA’s most pressing issues. By equipping young entrepreneurs with digital tools, BoxCommerce aims to provide opportunities to create income, build sustainable businesses, and contribute to economic growth within their communities.

BoxCommerce says its key features include:

One-stop platform: Everything an online business needs; website, payments, logistics, marketing under one roof.

Mobile-first: Accessible anywhere, empowering entrepreneurs and customers on the go.

Scalable growth: Designed for businesses of all sizes, from local startups to expanding regional brands.

Social impact: A tool for entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses that create jobs and uplift communities.