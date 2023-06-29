Imagine a cinema at your fingertips

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What is it?

Over the past few years there has been a decrease in tablet sales and shipments, partly because smartphones now offer advanced features with larger screens that blur the line between tablets and phones.

Now, Lenovo has introduced a second generation of the Tab P11 Pro, with cutting-edge advanced features, to buck the trend.

The Gen 2 has the latest quad JBL speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, which creates an immersive audio experience, with sound coming from four different directions, allowing for an improved multimedia experience. The sound offers an immersive experience when watching movies and kept me engaged and totally focused on my Netflix selections.

Its 11.5 inch screen has a 2.5K OLED display with Dolby vision and HDR10+ that gives a smooth view with crisp, clean visuals. It is TÜV-certified and lowers blue light emissions, protecting eyes from damage.

It has an 8mp front camera and a 13mp autofocus rear camera, which is not bad for a tablet, since most usually have low quality cameras.

This tablet is good for gaming since it responds quickly and smoothly, whether you use the precision pen or your fingers to navigate. Its broad screen, which is simple to swivel, makes gaming easier and more enjoyable. It downloads games fast, with an internal storage of 256GB and support for a micro-SD card. It took a blink of an eye to download a Candy Crush game.

The Tab P11 pro Gen 2 uses a Mediatek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor chip, which allows for fast processing and fast internet connection, with uninterrupted streaming of movies or series.

It comes with a precision pen that does not require any Bluetooth connectivity; instead, it has a button that turns it on and off. The pen charges rapidly and attaches to the tablet magnetically by just laying it below. The pen can be used to take down notes, draw or make sketches without any hassles.

Face recognition, which is incredibly quick, it’s one of the tablet’s security features, along with a fingerprint reader and pattern selection. The tablet requires one to log in to a Google account for it to be fully functional, but one can then access one’s own material from Google services instantly. Additionally, it comes pre-loaded with Netflix, Lenovo Instant Memo, Google Kids Space and Entertainment Space.

What does it cost?

The Tab P11 pro Gen 2 retails for R8,799 on Takealot.

Why does it matter?

Although Tablets cannot completely replace smartphones, they are still quite handy. They can also be used as a backup for your own phone. This Lenovo Tablet can be used at home, school, or at work. It is reasonably priced and includes cutting-edge technology features that are comparable to the most recent smartphones.

What are the biggest negatives?

No headset audio jack

A keyboard has to be bought separately

It does not come in a variety of colours, only storm grey and oat

The camera and video quality is not amazing

What are the biggest positives?