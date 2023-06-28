Live large with the new Huawei nova Y91

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Living large has a new benchmark, with the release of the new Huawei nova Y91 smartphone in South Africa. Aside from being a cutting-edge smartphone it rewrites the rules of both battery size and screen size.

A massive 7000 mAh Super battery is paired with an astonishingly large 6.95-inch FullView display. The phone boasts a 50 MP AI Dual Camera system, delivering an extraordinary imaging experience.

One other exceptional model joins the ranks of the nova Y Series lineup this week: the Huawei nova Y71. Together, these devices showcase innovation that takes the smartphone experience to new places.

The key word in all cases is ”large”.

Spelling int out, Huawei provided the following information on the new devices:

Live Large with the aesthetically pleasing design

The HUAWEI nova Y91 boasts a stunning Starry Circle design that embodies elegance and functionality, with its symmetrical axis aesthetic. The rear cameras are cleverly incorporated within the star-ring, creating a sleek and futuristic appearance. Drawing inspiration from the nova family, this device showcases a modern color palette. The Moonlight Silver and Starry Black options add a touch of sophistication to the smartphone’s overall appeal. Despite its generous 6.95-inch screen, the device maintains a slim and compact body, ensuring a comfortable grip.

Live Large and experience limitless power

In a world driven by continuous connectivity, the Huawei nova Y91 guarantees unrivaled battery life, thanks to its colossal 7000 mAh powerhouse. It embraces a dual-cell design with exceptional energy density, which balances weight and endurance. The icing on the cake is the 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge, charger which seamlessly complements the phone’s massive battery, delivering lightning-fast charging speeds. With an intelligent charging system boasting a 20-layer protection mechanism, safety and convenience are guaranteed throughout the charging process.

Live Large with an immersive visual experience

The nova Y91 features a 6.95” Huawei FullView Display offering a superior visual experience. This large and beautiful screen provides users with an immersive and more vibrant visual. Additionally, the thin bezels around the display enhance the phone’s aesthetic appeal, making it feel smaller and more lightweight in hand.

The display supports a 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate and 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth experience when browsing online and playing games. Moreover, Huawei’s super-resolution touch software algorithms improve touch accuracy, making for an exceptional gaming experience. Users can swipe through websites and videos with little lag and get into the action much faster when gaming. The smartphone also supports an LCD Full Screen always-on display feature, the first of its kind, for easily glancing at essential information without unlocking the phone.

Live Large with the 50 MP AI dual camera

The Huawei nova Y91’s 50 MP primary rear camera allows users to capture stunning low light photos. With Super Night 2.0 mode, it delivers night shots with rich details and textures. Even in challenging lighting, the nova Y91 can shoot textured portraits. The 8 MP front camera supports portrait segmentation and AI Beauty 5.1 for natural and flattering selfies.

Live Large with plenty of storage and a great sound experience

The 256 GB storage of the nova Y91 gives users the freedom to install heavyweight apps and games, download large files for all purposes, and keep movies on the phone. Thanks to the symmetrical dual stereo speakers, users get immersive, clear, and stunning sound. Histen 8.1 balanced sound effects restore the texture and clarity of sound, together with a spatial sound field, which provides a great listening experience.

Presenting the Huawei nova Y71

Go further into the realm of endurance with the Huawei nova Y71, equipped with a robust 6000 mAh battery capable of up to three days of uninterrupted usage on a single charge. Paired with the 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge technology, the charging experience offers both speed and convenience.

The nova Y71 features a 48MP high-res main camera, 120° 5MP Ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth camera. Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP camera, it allows for more light when shooting at night time.

The nova Y71 also brings games and movies alive with an expansive 6.75-inch FullView Display. The flat screen with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.26% and a narrow notch can provide more room to display content. The smartphone also has 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM to keep everything smooth when multiple apps are running at the same time.

You can purchase the new Huawei nova Y91 from the HUAWEI online store for R6999 or from R399 on a 24 month contract from selected retail stores. The Huawei nova Y71 is available from the HUAWEI online store at R4999, or from R299 on a 24 month contract.