Lenovo tablets get 5G and more accessories

Lenovo’s new line of premium P-Series tablets have been revealed, including the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro that’s geared towards personal ‘me-time’, its new wireless connectivity framework software called Project Unity, and its first Android tablet with dedicated 5G connectivity, the Lenovo Tab P11 5G.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

When it’s time to relax, users can get a premium multimedia experience with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro that’s packed with features like an AMOLED display, long-lasting battery, a digital pen with magnetic attach for wireless charging, and bouncier key travel via its detachable keyboard. This device weighs around 1kg for the total package.

The following information on features was provided by Lenovo:

Incredible entertainment: Offered in Storm Grey colour with a sleek all-metal build and weighing just 565g (tablet only), the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is thin at 5.63mm with four-sided narrow bezels for extra available screen. Packed with sensors, this tablet can adapt to a user’s needs – toggle between a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth gaming, or downshift into the 60Hz setting for office activities. The 16:10 aspect ratio, 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display is enhanced by the detailed S-Stripe RGB subpixel layout for less graininess. The Tab P12 Pro’s display features a colour gamut of 107% NTSC, deep blacks, and up to 600 nits of brightness in extreme mode. It supports Dolby Vision, which delivers incredible ultra-vivid picture quality and detail, and the device also includes support for HDR10+.

Cinematic immersive sound: A top-notch screen deserves a high-end sound solution via four loud high excursion SLS surround sound JBL speakers for deeper bass effects and incredible clarity and depth with Dolby Atmos. Combined with Lenovo Premium Audio tuning, layered sound comes from tablet’s quad channels.

Top-tier features: Geared for multitasking, web browsing and smoother casual gaming, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro sports the Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform for advanced performance, premium intelligence, and efficiency. Power your experiences with boosted performance backed by cutting-edge CPU speeds and up to 8GB RAM memory. Users have the speed of Wi-Fi 6 enabled by the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Mobile Connectivity Subsystem, and choose the tablet’s optional 5G model for untethered sub-6 GHz band connectivity and lightning-fast download speeds from anywhere. Both models, Wi-Fi only or 5G, deliver a large 10200mAh battery capacity that’s compatible with 45W quick chargers for long battery life capable of streaming online videos for up to 17 hours.

Productivity enhancements: To transform this personal home theatre into a productivity powerhouse in a snap, attach the slim keyboard with four-point pogo pin to prop up the tablet. To create again, detach the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 that auto-pairs with the tablet to launch the proprietary Instant Memo app that turns ink into text to enable faster notetaking.

Out of the box, users will also find the first full-sized snap-on keyboard with a large built-in trackpad offered on an Android tablet; designed to be thin and light with 16 function keys and a satisfying 1.3mm key travel.

The tablet will be available in South Africa from October 2021.