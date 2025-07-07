‘Tiny Bookshop’ opens doors on Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A second-hand bookstore by the sea is the heart of the upcoming cosy adventure sim.

A cosy new narrative management game, Tiny Bookshop, will release on Steam on 7 August 2025. The game invites players to leave behind the stress of modern life and run a quaint second-hand bookstore in the scenic coastal town of Bookstonbury-by-the-Sea.

In Tiny Bookshop, players can set up shop in different locations across the town, selecting which books to stock and learning about the distinct preferences of the local community. The game blends business simulation with narrative exploration, encouraging players to match readers with the perfect books, or gently nudge them toward new literary adventures.

The bookshop itself is customisable. Items collected throughout the game can be used to decorate the space, from lush plants to eerie candles, each influencing customer behaviour and gameplay. As players get to know the residents of Bookstonbury, they’ll uncover the town’s history. This includes mysteries tied to places like Bookston Burgh and local legends such as St Bookston.

The game features a growing stamp collection, secrets hidden around town, and a cast of quirky, friendly characters. As players explore, they’ll discover how the shop and community evolve together, with choices shaping the experience.

Where to play?

Tiny Bookshop will be available on PC via Steam from 7 August 2025. An updated demo, released during June’s Steam Next Fest, is available to play now.