Lanzerac ends Saxon’s 19-year boutique hotel reign

Photo courtesy Lanzerac.

South African hotels, safari properties and travel companies collected a wide range of honours at the 2026 World Travel Awards Africa ceremony, writes GINA CASE.

Lanzerac has taken the title of Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel from Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, ending a run that began in 2007. The Stellenbosch property also succeeded Saxon as South Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel, giving it both titles at this year’s World Travel Awards Africa ceremony in Zanzibar.

Saxon had won the continental boutique hotel award every year from 2007 to 2025. It remained among this year’s winners, taking Africa’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel and Africa’s Leading Hotel Suite for its Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite. Both also won the corresponding South African awards, while Steyn City Hotel by Saxon was named South Africa’s Leading City Hotel.

“This goes out to every single team member that we work with,” said Nathan Daly, Lanzerac’s trade and guest relations manager, in a World Travel Awards interview. “It’s got nothing to do with a single individual. It’s all about the team, and this goes out to them. And the way they work, we will be here next year to get the next one.”

Cape Town won Africa’s Leading City Destination and Leading Meetings & Conference Destination. Its port was named Africa’s Leading Cruise Port, while the Durban ICC took the award for Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre. The Silo Hotel won both the African and South African design hotel titles, and the new Park Hyatt Johannesburg was named Africa’s Leading New Hotel.

South African safari winners collected awards at both levels. Silvan Safari won Africa’s Leading Luxury Lodge and its South African equivalent, while Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve took both private game reserve titles. Kruger Shalati – The Train on the Bridge was named South Africa’s Leading Safari Lodge; Lion Sands Ivory Lodge won luxury safari lodge; Villa Thandawena at Thanda Safari won luxury safari villa; and Dwyka Tented Lodge at Sanbona Wildlife Reserve won tented safari camp. Perivoli Lagoon House was named South Africa’s Leading Luxury Private Villa.

Among other continental winners, FlySafair was named Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline, Inverroche Distillery won Leading Distillery Tour, Rhino Africa took Leading Luxury Tour Operator, Travelstart won Leading Online Travel Agency, and Rennies BCD Travel was named Leading Travel Management Company. Africa Geographic won Leading Luxury Safari Company, Safari.com won Leading Safari Company, and Ker & Downey Africa took Leading Destination Management Company.

The South African hotel awards covered a wide range of properties. The Houghton Hotel won Leading Hotel; Cape Grace won Leading Luxury Hotel; InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town took Leading Business Hotel; and One&Only Cape Town was named Leading Resort. Thonga Beach Lodge won Leading Beach Hotel, Babylonstoren Hotel won Leading Country House Hotel, and Lawhill Luxury Apartments was named Leading Serviced Apartments.

Two more South African resort awards went to properties operated by the Beekman Group: The Kingdom Resort in the Pilanesberg area won Leading Family Resort, and Cayley Mountain Resort in the Central Drakensberg won Leading Lifestyle Resort. Across the border, the group’s San Martinho Beach Club in Bilene was named Mozambique’s Leading Family Resort. According to Beekman, the Cayley Mountain and San Martinho awards were each the resort’s fifth consecutive win in its category.

In the winelands, Boschendal Estate won South Africa’s Leading Tourism Winery and Delaire Graff Estate took Leading Wine Region Hotel. The remaining South African travel business awards went to Avis for car rental, GILTEDGE for destination management, LekkeSlaap for online travel agency, Springbok Atlas Tours and Safaris for tour operator, and Harvey World Travel for travel agency.

Elsewhere on the continent, Tanzania was named Africa’s Leading Destination and its tourist board won the corresponding award. Zanzibar took the beach destination and festival and event destination titles. Kenya Airways won Leading Airline, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club won Leading Hotel, and the Serengeti was named Leading National Park. Diamonds Bijoux Zanzibar, which hosted the 29 August ceremony, won Africa’s Leading New Resort.

Beekman Group director Wayne Beekman said the group’s three awards recognised the staff who look after guests across its resorts. “These awards belong to the people behind our resorts who create those experiences every day”, he said.

* Gina Case is writer and contributor for Gadget.

