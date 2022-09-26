Kyocera launches new A4 printers

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Kyocera introduces two new compact A4 printers for personal and office use with a year’s worth of free toner

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) has released two new A4 printers designed for personal use and office space, either at home or in a shared workspace.

The devices come with two bottles of toner, producing 1,500 prints each, 3,000 prints per device, before the need to replace toner. “This effectively offers free prints for a year, or more, depending on prints,” says Yena Ngidi, hardware product manager at KDZA.

“The MA2000w and PA2000w were created as compact, lightweight, affordable, and flexible print solutions that can be easily carried between workplaces,” says Ngidi. “They are intuitive devices with wireless connections that work straight out of the box. Customers simply open the package, download the Client Tool using the QR code, and are good to go.”

Multi-function Peripherals (MFPs) are popular for hybrid workers because they combine print, scan, remote fax, and copy functions in one multi-tasking device, enabling remote employees to collaborate effectively with their colleagues. They are also cost-effective to buy and run for the budget conscious and those seeking a good return on investment.

Says Ngidi: “We have introduced these devices to the South African market in response to the increasing demand for devices that take up little space and provide modern home office professionals with the ability to choose where and how they work. The Quiet Mode technology with reduced noise also makes these devices perfect for shared workspaces.”

With speeds of up to 20ppm and a memory capacity of 32MB and 64MB respectively, the PA2000w and MA2000w are equipped to drive productivity. The devices incorporate Kyocera’s durable parts and are built to last, keeping frustrating downtime to a minimum.

Eco-conscious consumers will be pleased to know that the devices are environmentally friendly. The EcoPrint Mode cuts energy consumption by around 30%, thereby reducing operational costs simultaneously.

“By combining Kyocera’s technology, unbeatable reliability, and robust security, these devices are ready to meet the demands of the modern user looking for adaptable, eco-friendly, stress-free, portable, and contactless technology,”

.

The PA2000w and MA2000w are available from Kyocera resellers or online from Takealot.