Canon revamps PTZ cameras

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canon targets high-end broadcasters with the CR-N700, a new Pan Tilt Zoom cameras

Canon has launched a new Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) camera designed for professional broadcast, studios, and live event productions.

The new CR-N700 camera incorporates the same intelligent AF as in professional video cameras like the EOS C70 and XF605, for precision focus. It uses the 4:2:2 digital recording video standard, with a 4K60P frame rate, meaning that it produces content with a 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. It produces files in high-quality 10-bit video.

It offers 12G-SDI digital video connectivity, meaning it transmits video at 12Gb/s.

The launch expands the company line-up, offering a camera for various types of productions and technical requirements.

To meet the current demands of broadcasters, the device features a 1.0 Type CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV7 processor to deliver 4K ultra-high-definition, for immersive content.

The high-performance lens has 15x optical zoom and 30x advanced zoom when shooting in full HD. When coupled with an image stabiliser, it allows broadcasters to capture smooth, steady footage, ideal for shooting reality TV shows or sports.

The CR-N700 features a Night Mode, allowing operators to capture footage in near darkness with an in-built IR cut filter. Along with the HDR formats in PQ or HLG, it enables broadcasters to capture uncompromised footage in most lighting environments.

The device is equipped with fast, intelligent and accurate focusing thanks to the company’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology with advanced EOS iTR AF X. This deep learning autofocus locks onto subjects’ heads, to track them as they move and when they turn their face away.

Eye Detection AF locks onto the subject’s pupil for greater precision, while the Face Priority AF allows operators to prioritise a specific individual. This is ideal for scenarios where it’s imperative to stay locked onto the anchor throughout.

Designed to fit into the diverse production ecosystems of broadcasters, the device features SRT and NDI|HX protocols for high-quality 4K video streams, while FreeD enables integration with virtual productions.

Users can easily create multi-camera setups that meet their needs with these protocols and, with the XC protocol, it is possible to integrate the CR-N700 with other Cinema EOS cameras, such as the EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III or professional camcorders.

The connectivity options include 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI, HDMI or IP (PoE++). The CR-N700 offers professional dual XLR audio inputs and GEN-LOCK, for different production needs.

With the device’s crop function, users can take two separate feeds from a single PTZ camera. They can select a region of interest within the frame and output that as a separate feed in Full HD.

Launching alongside the CR-N700 is the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, EU-V3 and new Cinema EOS firmware update, which will enable high-end cinema cameras, the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II, to work within live production workflows. The DP-V2730 27inch reference display, and the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70 and LEGRIA HF G70 camcorders meet the demand for live sharing content.

To find out more about the CR-N700 visit: https://www.canon.co.za/ptz-cameras/cr-n700/