Ruthless rival shakes up ‘Kings of Joburg’ S3

A new trailer reveals the Masire empire caught in deadly alliances as fierce enemies and dark forces close in on them.

A new Kings of Joburg trailer introduces a rival gang led by Gavin Salat, who declares war on the Masire family to seize control of Johannesburg. The new enemy is relentless in his quest to bring the empire to its knees.

Season three of Kings of Joburg, a South African drama series, is streaming exclusively on Netflix from 13 June 2025.

As Gavin challenges the Masires’ dominance, the family faces mounting pressure from a supernatural curse and internal betrayals that threaten to dismantle their empire. To secure their territory, they form a precarious alliance with former adversary Aliko Bajo, where shifting loyalties and concealed motives obscure the boundaries between ally and enemy.

Caught between rising threats and dangerous alliances, the Masires fight to maintain their legacy. With enemies closing in, their survival hangs in the balance.

Cast and crew

Kings of Joburg is directed by Samad Davis, and written by Fred Strydom, Sibusiso Julie Hall and Samad Davis. The series is produced by Dumi Gumbi, and executive produced by Samad Davis and Connie Ferguson.