Wheels of the Week: Under the sky in a cinema

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Kia Sportage is a compact SUV with a personality as big as its panoramic sunroof, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

First things first, the Sportage looks like it rolled straight out of a sci-fi movie. The boomerang-shaped daytime running lights are conversation starters, and the bold lines throughout its design scream “notice me!” It might not be for everyone, but it definitely will not blend in with the crowd.

In the Sportage cockpit sits a 12.3-inch dual display touchscreen which is the focal point for all your driving, information, connection and entertainment needs. The curved infotainment screen takes centre stage, looking like a floating tablet. One could imagine being at the cinema, as the screen is continuous and sleek. Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connection is via a data cable, but the connection is quick and intuitive. The image is clear on mapping and the sound is crisp.

The Sportage comes with many tech features, from a surround-view camera system to a suite of driver-assistance features. It is also packed with safety features. For increased safety, the FCA (Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist) system analyses real-time camera and radar data to detect cars, pedestrians, and cyclists crossing your path and helps you avoid potential collisions.

The cabin is spacious, with enough legroom in the back for even your tallest friends – although they might fight over the heated seats in the higher trims. Speaking of seats, they are comfortable and give sufficient back support. Long journeys are no longer a drag for those who cannot sit still.

Keep your backseat passengers charged and connected with strategically placed Type-C USB fast-charge ports on the back of the driver and front passenger seats. Ideal for work commutes, road trips, or any time you need a power boost.

The base engine provides a smooth ride. If you crave a bit more oomph, you will want to consider the turbocharged option. The Sportage handles corners well, and the steering is light and responsive, empowering users to confidently explore city streets. This Kia is no thirsty lady. Fuel consumption is light with in-town driving at 6.4L per 100Km and open road driving at 5.9L per 100 km.

The Kia Sportage is a compelling choice for anyone looking for a feature-rich, stylish, and spacious compact SUV.

* Pricing for the Kia Sportage starts at R 655,995 . It comes with Kia’s industry-leading warranty.