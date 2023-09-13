KFC delivers SA’s first drone order

Image created by Microsoft Bing Image Creator, based on a prompt produced by Gadget.

South Africa’s T20 cricketers were given a tasty surprise during their recent international match against Australia.

KFC made history during the recent KFC T20 International Series between South Africa and Australia by executing the country’s first delivery by drone. The famous 21-piece KFC bucket was delivered to Proteas cricket player Dave Miller during the live match.

“Talk about an epic and memorable experience”, said Miller on receiving his KFC Bucket from the drone. “I don’t think anybody has ever had chicken served in this kind of way. KFC is widely recognised as one of the hippest brands, and the company more than lived up to my expectations by being there at the cricket match.”

KFC says the experience was one of the ways that the KFC brand showcased their commitment to enabling the ultimate fan experience, “making sure that even the Proteas don’t miss a moment of the action”.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer of KFC Africa, said: “KFC is intentional about creating memorable experiences for fans of both our irresistible finger lickin’ good chicken and connecting with their passion points like cricket, which is one of South Africa’s favourite sports. Our 10-year anniversary of being the title sponsor of the KFC T20 International Series provided us with an irresistible opportunity to create unforgettable experiences for cricket fans.

“The live KFC Drone delivery is a first of its kind on our shores and we are excited to bring SA’s favourite chicken to the fans – and this time delivered directly to their seat.”

Whilst the fans are enjoying the sold-out KFC T20 International Series in-stadium, fans at home can purchase their meals on the KFC App and get it delivered by KFC’s Delivery+ service, so that they don’t miss out on a moment of the action.

KFC is offering chances to win great prizes through the Fry-Hard augmented reality (AR) game. Play the Fry-Hard AR game at https://kfc.viviewer.com.