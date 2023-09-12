Epson drives eco-conscious printing

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New EcoTank printer range has been designed with affordability, connectivity, and environmental sustainability in mind.

Epson has expanded its EcoTank range with the launch of three new printers that are designed for home and office users. The Epson EcoTank L3550, L3560, and L5590 have been designed with affordability, connectivity and environmental sustainability in mind.

Kate Govender, consumer sales manager at Epson South Africa, says that the launch of the new models as part of the Epson EcoTank range are part of Epson’s continued efforts toward an eco-conscious future for home and office printing.

“With sustainability at the heart of the brand, Epson’s latest launch of EcoTank printers is yet another step towards limiting the harmful impact that consumables like disposable laser cartridges tend to have on the planet,” she says.

The Epson EcoTank range is a low-cost-per-page, high speed printing solution with a cartridge-free design that prevents waste and ensures users can print up to 4,500 black and 7,000 colour pages right out of the box. One set of Epson EcoTank ink bottles equates to around 79 cartridges and is made using up to 30% recycled plastic. Thanks to Epson’s Heat Free printing technology, the range consumes less energy to print, making it environmentally responsible and practical for use during loadshedding.

Epson provided the following information on the new range:

With no cartridges to replace, the new Epson EcoTank L3550 is the perfect multifunction (print-scan-copy) printer for home users in need of a simple, low cost per page printer with Wi-Fi Direct, allowing anyone in the home to print everything from borderless photos to school projects and important documents from devices on the same Wi-Fi network. The L3550 also features print speeds of up to 15 pages per minute and a 100-sheet rear paper tray for convenience.

Speaking of convenience, the Epson EcoTank L3560 can do everything the L3550 can, with the addition of an LCD screen that allows users to easily select their print preferences, check the status of a print and monitor maintenance concerns directly on the printer.

And finally, say hello to the big brother of the L3550 and L3560 – the Epson EcoTank L5590, a 4-in-1 printer with Wi-Fi Direct and Ethernet plus LCD screen, and also features a 30-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF).

Sustainable printing solutions

Epson has committed to a sustainability goal of becoming carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050.

The Epson EcoTank range, including the three recently launched models, ensures less plastic and tech waste ends up in landfills or polluting the world’s oceans, by doing away with cumbersome, messy and environmentally damaging ink cartridges. They are also geared to consume less energy and are compact, which means they require less space and effort or resources to run.

Find out more about the Epson EcoTank range and Epson’s sustainability policies at www.epson.co.za/en_ZA