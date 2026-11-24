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Kenyan audiences are embracing social platforms for news and entertainment, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

More than 750,000 TikTok videos were removed in Kenya in just three months, highlighting the scale of content moderation in a country where social media has overtaken television as the leading source of news.

Figures released by TikTok on 9 November show that the platform removed 750,185 videos in Kenya between April and June 2026 for violating its community guidelines. Nearly 11,000 were removed under policies covering AI-generated and edited content.

The figures come as technology leaders gather in Diani, Kenya, for the CIO100 Symposium and Awards, opening today, 25 November, with AI and digital transformation among its central themes.

Kenya has become one of Africa’s most active social media markets, with digital platforms playing an increasingly prominent role in news consumption and public discussion. A comparison with South Africa reveals significant differences in how connected audiences engage with online information.

Social media overtakes television

A survey released by the Media Council of Kenya in May found that 39% of respondents regarded social media as their primary news source, compared with 31% for television and 19% for radio.

The council surveyed 3,774 people aged 15 and older across Kenya’s 47 counties in April.

It found that 74% used social or digital media platforms for news and information, while 91% of social media users accessed platforms through mobile phones.

WhatsApp and Facebook remained the leading social platforms, followed by TikTok and YouTube.

More than half of respondents, 55%, did not regularly visit news websites, reflecting the growing influence of social networks in distributing journalism and connecting publishers with audiences.

Kenya’s main news sources

Main source of news Share of respondents Social media 39% Television 31% Radio 19% Other sources 11%

Source: Media Council of Kenya, State of Media 2025 Survey, released May 2026

Kenya and South Africa compared

The Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report 2026, published in June, found that Kenyan online news users were more active on social video platforms than their South African counterparts.

TikTok was used for news by 58% of Kenyan respondents during the previous week, compared with 45% in South Africa. YouTube reached 66% in Kenya and 50% in South Africa.

Kenyans were also more likely to share news through social networks, messaging services or email, at 57%, compared with 51% in South Africa.

The biggest difference was in trust. Some 68% of Kenyan respondents said they trusted most news most of the time, against 50% in South Africa.

Indicator Kenya South Africa TikTok used for news weekly 58% 45% YouTube used for news weekly 66% 50% Share news through social media, messaging or email 57% 51% Overall trust in news 68% 50% Internet penetration 35% 78%

Source: Reuters Institute, Digital News Report 2026.

Kenya’s engagement with social video is startling, given its lower internet penetration. The Reuters Institute estimates that 35% of Kenyans have internet access, compared with 78% of South Africans, yet connected Kenyan respondents report greater use of TikTok and YouTube for news.

Reuters surveyed predominantly English-speaking online users in both countries, with Kenya’s sample restricted to people aged 18 to 50. These figures describe connected audiences rather than the entire population.

Creators reshape the news audience

The Reuters Institute’s Kenya analysis, written by Catherine Gicheru and George Nyabuga, identifies the growing influence of content creators and digital personalities in news and public affairs.

Short videos, interviews and livestreams allow creators to reach audiences directly, WhatsApp distributes news through personal networks, and discussions on X Spaces provide another forum for political commentary and public debate.

South Africa is experiencing similar developments. The Reuters Institute’s South African analysis, by Chris Roper, identifies the growing influence of independent news creators and smaller digital publishers as audiences increasingly discover journalism outside traditional media organisations.

Both markets offer opportunities for publishers to extend their reach through video and social platforms, although independent creators build audiences around specialist interests and local issues.

The growing influence of these channels also makes Kenya an attractive market for brands seeking to reach consumers through digital content and creator partnerships.

AI and the creator economy

AI-assisted editing, automatic captioning and translation are making digital content easier to produce and adapt for different audiences.

TikTok’s November enforcement report reflects the increasing complexity of managing this content. Alongside video removals, the company reported deleting more than 46,000 accounts suspected of belonging to children under 13 and interrupting 80,640 livestreams for violating its rules.

The company says 99.8% of removed videos were taken down before users reported them, with 93.8% removed within 24 hours. TikTok has also introduced an AI literacy initiative in Kenya, helping users recognise synthetic content as creators experiment with new production tools.

The Media Council’s survey found that 59% of respondents were aware of AI’s use in media, while 63% said they could not identify AI-generated content. The council has called for responsible development of the country’s expanding digital media environment.

“These results confirm what we have long anticipated. Kenya’s media ecosystem has crossed a historic threshold,” says Media Council CEO David Omwoyo. “Social media is now the primary arena for public discourse, with significant implications for regulation, ethics and misinformation.”

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.