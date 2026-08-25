From playful cub to rising king

National Geographic takes viewers into the Maasai Mara to follow Kio’s journey through the unforgiving wild in ‘Lion’, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Sunsets on the safari are beautiful, but they can also bring real threat to wild animals. As darkness falls, a cub embarks on the open plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, unaware of the dangers ahead.

This is Kio, the star of a four-part National Geographic documentary called Lion, which premiered on 23 August. It follows the life of Kio for over four years, as he grows from a weak cub into a strong king. Narrated by OJ Lynch, who starred as Mufasa in The Lion King stage production, the docu-series combines wildlife scenes with a coming-of-age story. Documenting the transformation took over 1,400 filming days across 52 shoots, following a single pride of lions.

Executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton pair natural scenes with human drama, bringing a mix of hope and tension. Viewers feel wonder as Kio explores the open land, excitement during his first hunts, and fear whenever danger gets close, keeping the reality of the wild authentic. Fights and clashes with rival males, failed hunts, hunger and drought keep the stakes high.

In the wilderness, runs the underlying theme, becoming king is not a birthright, but a constant survival battle. An understanding that every meal is earned was a very powerful message for me. It made me realise that the reality in the Maasai Mara is harder than it seems on screen.

Photo supplied.

Lion goes beyond a standard nature documentary. Lynch’s narration gives weight to every roar and quiet pause. Through subtle vocal characterisation, he translates the story into human terms, making it more accessible.

Kio starts out small and unsure, learning from his mistakes and slowly growing strong enough to stand on his own. The first part shows him relying on his family for survival. As he grows, his confusion and fear show when that safety net pulls away. He tries and fails, gets pushed around by older lions, and faces the reality of finding his own place. Watching him struggle hurts, but every small success feels like a victory and leads to a greater cause.

Capturing the unforgiving reality of the wilderness, Lion shows every track of a true African tale.

Produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit for National Geographic, the series is now showing across Africa on National Geographic and National Geographic Wild. Episodes air Sundays at 21:00 on National Geographic and 18:00 on National Geographic Wild, with a double bill each week. The series is also available on Disney+ in South Africa.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.