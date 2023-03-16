Karen Pirie detects that you’ll be bingeing her

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Season 1 of the new detective thriller premiered on BritBox SA this week.

DS Karen Pirie is a young and fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and a tenacious desire for the truth. Following her promotion to Scotland’s Historic Cases Unit, she’s tasked with reopening the investigation into the murder of teenage barmaid Rosie Duff, now the subject of a provocative true crime podcast. Stabbed to death in 1995, suspicion fell on the three drunken students who discovered her body but, despite police suspicion, the boys were never charged.



Arriving 25 years later in the beautiful Scottish university town of St Andrew’s, Karen (Lauren Lyle – Outlander, Vigil) is determined to uncover what happened that fateful night. However, when she uncovers flaws in the initial investigation, she soon finds herself in conflict with the officers who led the original hunt for Rosie’s killer.

“Humour, confidence and charm are perfectly blended in this suspenseful adaptation of Val McDermid’s bestseller,” says The Guardian.

Based on The Distant Echo by best-selling author Val McDermid, and from the producers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, this clever and twisty three-parter was adapted by writer and actress Emer Kenny (EastEnders, Father Brown), who also appears in the series. Karen Pirie co-stars Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens), Chris Jenks (Sex Education), Zach Wyatt (The Witcher: Blood Origin) and Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Rules of the Game).