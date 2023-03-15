Paper Trail comes to Netflix app

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Perplexing paper puzzles are coming to iOS and Android devices, and later to consoles and other platforms.

The cosy indie narrative game Paper Trail will launch on the Netflix mobile app this year. Later in the year, players will also be able to explore its award-winning story on other platforms.

It is a beautiful top-down puzzle adventure from Newfangled Games. it follows Paige, a budding academic leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies in a foldable, paper world. On the journey, players learn to manipulate the world around them to solve its puzzles, explore new areas and uncover long-lost secrets.

The Paper Trail demo will be playable in person at Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco from 20 to 24 March.

Paper Trail features:

A folding world – folding and joining paths together to explore and progress. Alter the fabric of the world, contorting, spinning, rotating, twisting as players try to untangle the puzzles.

– folding and joining paths together to explore and progress. Alter the fabric of the world, contorting, spinning, rotating, twisting as players try to untangle the puzzles. Engaging puzzle and intriguing people – puzzles that challenge wits and bring the player through the world of Paper Trail. Travelling through the folds will introduce Paige to a unique cast of characters, who tell their stories and enlighten Paige about the wider world.

– puzzles that challenge wits and bring the player through the world of Paper Trail. Travelling through the folds will introduce Paige to a unique cast of characters, who tell their stories and enlighten Paige about the wider world. Handcrafted beautiful environments – from deep dark caves that have been untouched for years to the tallest treetops buffeted by rain. Explore a variety of handcrafted environments as Paige makes her journey to university, taking in the sights and wonders as she goes.

– from deep dark caves that have been untouched for years to the tallest treetops buffeted by rain. Explore a variety of handcrafted environments as Paige makes her journey to university, taking in the sights and wonders as she goes. An enchanting art style – experience the art of Paper Trail which draws heavily from flat aesthetic styles, like printmaking and watercolour, blended to create a uniquely styled game that compliments the paper theme.

It has won over 25 awards and accolades including Best Family Game at the Gamescom Awards, Game of the Year at Reboot Develop, Most Innovative at IndieX and Best Mobile Game at Taipei Game Show, among many others.

“This game has been our passion project for over two years and we can’t wait for players to experience what we’ve been working on when it’s released later this year,” says Henry Hoffman, founder of Newfangled Games. “Collaborating with Netflix is a huge achievement for us as a team.”

From publishing and helping us reach millions of players around the world, the support they’ve provided has been incredible. It’s truly been an honour. We hope players enjoy Paper Trail as much as we loved creating it.”

Paper Trail will launch on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Series X│S, Nintendo Switch and the Netflix mobile app in 2023. PC players can Wishlist already here.