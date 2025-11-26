Meet Jo, Joburg’s AI tourism guide

Photo supplied.

Johannesburg has a chatty new voice online personality in the form of JHB In Your Pocket GPT, to guide tourists into the city’s coolest corners.

Johannesburg has a new voice, and it’s got serious Jozi attitude. Say hello to Jo, the chatty online personality of JHB In Your Pocket GPT, Africa’s first AI-powered tourism guide. And it is designed to lead you to the city’s coolest corners, quirkiest spots, and hidden spaces.

As tourists from across the globe land at OR Tambo International Airport, Jo is there to greet them – in the language of their choice – and tell them all they need to know about visiting Joburg.

Meeting Jo is as easy as visiting the GPT’s home page JHB In Your Pocket GPT (jhbinyourpocketgpt.com), where one can download the latest interactive guide to the Joburg City Centre and surrounds. The printed guide was developed in partnership with Nando’s and Jozi My Jozi, and is now available at select hotels and tourism hotspots.

“Three different ways to encounter the city,” says Laurice Taitz-Buntman, founder of Johannesburg In Your Pocket city guide. “One of the most exciting aspects of this project has been to see how the technology works so well with printed material. One screenshot, and Jo will take you deeper, giving you access to information beyond the printed page.

“Log onto the GPT via ChatGPT and start talking. Jo will answer all your Joburg questions – from the top 10 things to do, to the city’s most niche experiences, and how to tip a car guard.”

Photo supplied.

Jo’s work has already been acknowledged by Jozi My Jozi, whose current Babize Bonke campaign (“Come see how Jozi does it”) puts the spotlight on some of the city’s unseen and unheard local champions. Last week, it was announced that Jo was the ninth Babize Bonke champion, giving the city’s tourism sector a voice, and in his honour the tagline for the day was ‘Come see how Jo does it’.

“During the launch event, we took a walk down Main Street precinct to Sadie’s Bistro where guests were able to interact with Jo and get a lowdown on this part of the city,” says Dawn Robertson, visitor and creative economy catalyst at Jozi My Jozi.

“This is in the lead up to an exciting Open Streets event we are trialling in this space on Sunday, 14 December – Main Street Sundays – when this whole area will be closed off and come alive for the city’s community, with curated activities suitable for the whole family.”

Using OpenAI’s GPT technology, JHB In Your Pocket GPT has been customised to cater for Johannesburg’s unique mix of cultures, languages, and lifestyles, targeting both locals out to discover their energetic city, or international tourists visiting for the first time. Jo isn’t just smart, Jo’s got serious personality: a little witty, a little local, and always in the know.

Photo supplied.

“At its heart, Johannesburg in Your Pocket GPT is about AI literacy and local agency” says Taitz-Buntman, who’s spent over 13 years helping people find the Joburg they can love. “It’s a tool that draws from years of editorial work, cultural archives, and human voices to create a system that knows where Victoria Yards sits in the creative ecology of the city, why the Rand Club still matters, and how the hum of a tuk-tuk in Orlando West can tell you as much about resilience as any policy paper.

“Jo captures the heart and soul that makes up Joburg. Jo is knowledgeable, welcoming, and full of character. This is about turning technology into something human and fun that makes you want to get out there and explore your own city.”

Taitz partnered with Mbali Njomane, the tech creative who has translated Joburg’s energy and its many tourism spots into AI form, ensuring Jo feels approachable, warm, and authentically local.

Says Njomane, “In cities like Joburg, AI isn’t about algorithms – it’s about belonging. When you can talk to the city in your own language and your own context, you’re not just using AI, you’re shaping it. Localising global tools turns South Africans from consumers into co-creators of the future.”

The opportunity to connect with Jo at the arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport has been made possible through a partnership with Big Five Duty Free.

Helena Melis, marketing manager at Big Five Duty Free says: “We are very happy to support the JHB In Your Pocket GPT initiative launching the AI option in Johannesburg. We believe that by showcasing this custom GPT at OR Tambo, we can help to introduce Jo to both foreign travellers and fellow South Africans, and encourage them to use Jo’s AI services during their stay in our beautiful city.”