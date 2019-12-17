Jets’n’Guns released for Nintendo Switch

Telltale and Athlon Games have launched The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. Shadows Edition brings a sinister new look to the Telltale Batman Series adding a noir-style visual makeover and graphical upgrade to the critically acclaimed game series.

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, which includes the Batman: The Telltale Series base game and new noir style DLC, is available for players to purchase now on Xbox One and Steam. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the near future. Players who already own the base game can add Shadows Mode as stand-alone DLC.

Batman: The Telltale Series cast players into the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne in a dark and violent original story and challenges players with discovering the powerful and far-reaching consequences of choice as the Dark Knight. As Batman, players will encounter classic allies and adversaries, and will learn the true meaning of what it means to be the man behind the cowl as Bruce Wayne.

Earlier this year, Telltale and Athlon Games struck a publishing agreement for five popular Telltale Games back catalog titles, including Batman 1 & 2 and The Wolf Among Us, which are currently available for players to purchase. A leading creator of interactive storytelling, Telltale Games titles represent a collection of powerful story driven narratives that invoke fond memories for fans of the series.

“We’re excited to be able to build and continue the legacy of this iconic Telltale Games franchise by launching The New Telltale Batman Shadows Edition today,” says Brian Waddle, Chief Revenue Officer at Telltale. “For the holiday season, we wanted to offer fans old and new a fun twist on the series with the first of many planned initiatives. All of us at Telltale are working hard to build a great studio, delivering great content. We hope everyone will stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months and, for now, enjoy playing in the Shadows.”