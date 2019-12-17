Stream of the Day
Jets’n’Guns released for Nintendo Switch
Jets’n’Guns rocks out with earth-shattering, ear-battering, nonstop destruction; now out on the Nintendo Switch.
Jets’n’Guns is a heavy piece of ground-shaking rock-blasting action with intense graphics and special effects. Enjoy an almost-insane action adventure of saving the universe from the deadly threat of more than 270 different monsters in the campaign of 40+ levels. Stand as one-against-many, armed with tons of different weapons of a devastating armament fitted into one of the awesome spaceships.
The game features:
- 43 levels full of thrilling action, shooting and demolition
- More than 270 unique enemies including 16 boss monsters
- 70 different weapons
- Upgrade your ship with 20 special devices
- Great retro gameplay
- More than one hour of breathtaking original music
- Pilot 12 different vessels, including a truly terrifying boss ship
- Hundreds of possible ways to equip your ship using different combinations of weapons
Jets’n’Guns is now available for purchase from the Nintendo eShop for R98
Telltale Batman Shadows Edition released
The latest Shadows Edition version of Telltale Batman adds a noir-style visual makeover to the game series on Xbox One and PC.
Telltale and Athlon Games have launched The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. Shadows Edition brings a sinister new look to the Telltale Batman Series adding a noir-style visual makeover and graphical upgrade to the critically acclaimed game series.
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, which includes the Batman: The Telltale Series base game and new noir style DLC, is available for players to purchase now on Xbox One and Steam. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the near future. Players who already own the base game can add Shadows Mode as stand-alone DLC.
Batman: The Telltale Series cast players into the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne in a dark and violent original story and challenges players with discovering the powerful and far-reaching consequences of choice as the Dark Knight. As Batman, players will encounter classic allies and adversaries, and will learn the true meaning of what it means to be the man behind the cowl as Bruce Wayne.
Earlier this year, Telltale and Athlon Games struck a publishing agreement for five popular Telltale Games back catalog titles, including Batman 1 & 2 and The Wolf Among Us, which are currently available for players to purchase. A leading creator of interactive storytelling, Telltale Games titles represent a collection of powerful story driven narratives that invoke fond memories for fans of the series.
“We’re excited to be able to build and continue the legacy of this iconic Telltale Games franchise by launching The New Telltale Batman Shadows Edition today,” says Brian Waddle, Chief Revenue Officer at Telltale. “For the holiday season, we wanted to offer fans old and new a fun twist on the series with the first of many planned initiatives. All of us at Telltale are working hard to build a great studio, delivering great content. We hope everyone will stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months and, for now, enjoy playing in the Shadows.”
Netflix releases final trailer for The Witcher
Just over a week away from the anticipated premiere of The Witcher, Henry Cavill surprised fans with a look at the second and final trailer at a fan event in Manila, Philippines.
Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. It is the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.
Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri.
Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.
For more information, visit Netflix.com/TheWitcher.