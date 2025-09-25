Iyanu prequel explores magical past

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘The Age of Wonders’ reveals how an ancient battle against darkness in Yorubaland shapes Iyanu’s powers and destiny.

Iyanu: The Age of Wonders serves as a prequel to the animated series Iyanu , taking viewers 500 years into the past to Yorubaland at the height of its magical civilisation. The animated superhero and fantasy franchise is inspired by the rich culture, mythology, and history of the Yoruba people of Nigeria.

Iyanu: The Age Of Wonders is streaming on Showmax from today (26 September 2025).

The new movie follows young warriors Dara and Ishe as they confront Meje, the embodiment of the seven deadly sins, whose rise threatens to plunge Yorubaland into an Age of Darkness. Their only hope lies with the Divine Ones, legendary beings who once preserved the balance between light and shadow.

The prequel contributes additional context to the main narrative. Narration by a present-day character links past events to the ongoing storyline, providing a clearer perspective on Iyanu’s powers and destiny.

The film’s all-Nigerian voice cast includes Shaffy Bello (The Black Book) as Emi – The One Mother, African Movie Academy Awards winner and Vogue US cover star Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori, and award-winner Serah Johnson as Iyanu.

Created by Nigerian director Roye Okupe from his own graphic novel, the breakout first season of the animated series ranked as the number one series on Cartoon Network, in the top 10 kids’ and family series on Max, and as the most-watched kids’ series on Showmax at its launch. At the upcoming MIPAfrica Inclusive Lens Awards, Iyanu is nominated in the Older Kids category.