‘Hades II’ unleashed from Early Access

The roguelike dungeon crawler sequel features a bigger mythic world with new powerful gods, and cross-saves across PC and Nintendo.

After more than a year in Early Access development, the roguelike dungeon crawler Hades II launches in full today (25 September 2025). The sequel builds on the acclaimed formula of its predecessor with new characters, systems, and a broader mythological world inspired by Greek underworld legends and witchcraft.

On Steam, Hades has received more than 130,000 English reviews, with 98% rated positive since its 2020 release. While the original did not win Game of the Year at every major event, losing to The Last of Us Part II at The Game Awards, it earned numerous critical accolades from publications and award shows.

In the sequel, players can take on the role of new protagonist Melinoë, an immortal Princess of the Underworld. She faces off against the forces of the Titan of Time, Chronos. The story evolves dynamically, with new events revealed through both victories and defeats.

The game features mechanics such as the Altar of Ashes, witch familiars, and Tools of the Unseen, alongside the return of the weapon infusion system powered by dark sorcery. Legendary arms can be enhanced with ancient magic. Boons from Olympian gods like Apollo and Zeus provide an extensive range of builds.

The sequel expands the cast of characters, with several fully voiced gods, ghosts, and monsters making appearances and taking part in branching interactions and distinct story events.

Like its predecessor, Hades II emphasises replayability. Each run offers shifting environments, challenges, and surprises across the Underworld. Permanent upgrades return, including God Mode for those who prefer a less punishing experience, while escalating difficulty options remain for players seeking greater rewards.

The game continues the studio Supergiant Games’ signature style, combining hand-painted environments with refined real-time 3D characters and a new original score. This approach aims to preserve the balance of responsive action and rich storytelling that defined the original Hades.

Platform performance and cross-saves

Hades II will be available digitally on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. Cross-save support between PC and Nintendo platforms enables players to continue their progress across devices.

On the Switch, the game runs at 60 frames-per-second at 720p in both handheld and TV modes. The Switch 2 version supports 120 frames-per-second at 1080p in TV mode and 60 frames-per-second at 1080p in handheld mode. Players who purchase the Switch version can download a free upgrade for Switch 2 if they own both consoles.

Where to play Hades II?

Hades II, developed by Supergiant Games, is available on Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

On 20 November 2025, a physical edition for Nintendo Switch 2 will be released at a price of $49.99 in North America. Packaged with the standard game card, the edition also includes a full-colour Character Compendium booklet, a download code for the Hades II original soundtrack featuring nearly four hours of music, and a reversible cover. The cartridge is compatible with the original Switch.