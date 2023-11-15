Isuzu ticks the tech boxes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For a workhorse, the D-Max does an adequate job of giving drivers the tech they need, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Isuzu D-Max is widely appreciated for its reliability, resilience, and off-road prowess. The recent addition of the 1.9 TD engine to the D-Max lineup has introduced commendable fuel efficiency and performance.

This double cab HR LS A/T has some noteworthy features. Firstly, its fuel economy stands out, especially for a double cab bakkie, with the 1.9 TD engine showing exceptional efficiency. Real-world driving can easily achieve 10 liters per 100 kilometers or better.

In terms of performance, the 1.9 TD engine delivers solid power, with 110kW and 350Nm of torque. It handles heavy loads with ease and accelerates briskly. The D-Max also excels in off-roading, featuring high ground clearance, impressive approach and departure angles, and a four-wheel-drive system with low range.

While the interior of the vehicle is comfortable with ample leg room for everyone, the fabric seems of a lower quality.

Isuzu’s reputation for reliability is upheld in the D-Max, built to endure tough conditions, showcasing its durability as a robust bakkie that can withstand considerable wear and tear. The LS trim level comes equipped with a range of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, electric windows, and cruise control.

The touchscreen infotainment system is either a 7 inch or class-leading 9 inch, high-definition Wide Extended Graphics Array Screen – technology commonly used for wide-screen LCD televisions and projectors. The new Isuzu D-Max comes with its own, in-vehicle Wi-Fi, which is compatible with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. The system enables access to the full functionality of your smartphone.

It also features a state-of-the-art, up to 8-speaker audio system (high end only) with enhanced audio for rear seats, compliments of the door-mounted JVC Kenwood speaker system. Easy connection to a navigation app via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto means you never need to worry about getting lost again. If you do not want to use the Wi-Fi system of this vehicle, you can do a quick connection to play your music via Bluetooth.

Driver-critical information is displayed on a cutting-edge, colour-graphics digital instrument panel, with 3D instrument faces, crystal-effect backgrounds and light-guide prisms – an innovative gauge design exclusive to the bold new Isuzu D-Max. The display cluster is also linked to the infotainment system to reduce eye movement during driving and features second-row seatbelt reminders, allowing safety checks without the driver having to turn around.

Another tech innovation in the new Isuzu D-Max is adaptive cruise control, automatically maintaining pre-set speed and distance from the vehicle ahead, with a stop-and-go feature holding settings for up to five minutes once motionless. Parking is made easy with front and rear cameras and park distance control.

Pricing for the Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD double cab starts at R 550 900.