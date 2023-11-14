F&I industry spotlights innovation

Hannelie van Zyl of Lazarus Motor Co, collected the Group F&I of The Year award

South Africa’s vehicle finance and insurance industry has inaugurated its first awards honouring professionals and companies shaping the sector, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

South Africa’s vehicle Finance and Insurance (F&I) sector now has its own awards, to spotlight both excellence and innovation in the industry.

The country’s first Finance and Insurance (F&I) Awards, held in Sandton last week, highlighted the sector’s dedication to providing exceptional services, driving innovation, and ensuring the financial well-being of individuals and businesses, which play an integral role in facilitating vehicle sales, managing risks, ensuring legal compliance, and offering customers financing and insurance options.

The awards were made possible by the support of headline sponsor, Absa, along with TransUnion, MVIA, Orange Owl, Crystal Fusion, and Netstar.

Guest speaker Brand Pretorius, retired CEO of McCarthy Limited, shared inspiring insights on achieving personal success in a challenging environment. Pretorius is the epitome of phenomenal leadership.

Fulufhelo Mandane, head of sales and distribution at Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance, emphasised Absa’s recognition of the F&I sector’s critical role in an evolving economic landscape. Mandane praised the winners and nominees for setting new standards in the F&I industry.

Vinolia Selepe of Super Group clinched the 2023 F&I Customer Experience Award for exceeding expectations in providing transparency, trust, and personalised service during the F&I process.

Madelein Kruger of Lazarus Motor Co received the 2023 F&I Marketing Campaign of The Year award for a creative and successful marketing campaign that boosted awareness, customer engagement, and sales. Her colleague Hannelie van Zyl, of Lazarus Motor Co, collected the Group F&I of The Year award for setting new standards of excellence and making a lasting impact on customers’ lives.

Gary Newton of Fuzion Motor Group was honored with the 2023 F&I Industry Leadership Award for his exceptional leadership and positive contributions to the F&I industry.

Acknowledging diversity in the South African F&I sector, the F&I of The Year Award recognised the best small, medium, and large-scale dealerships. Winners included Malissa van der Mechst of Muji Suzuki, Belinda Katzke of Super Group, and Kim Elizabeth Waterson of Super Group.

The F&I Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Christo Claasen of VAPS Consultancy for his extraordinary contributions to the F&I industry in South Africa.