Amazon unveils first Kindle designed for both reading and writing

Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch, high-definition, front-lit display and pen that it says “feels like writing on paper”

Amazon has unveiled the Kindle Scribe, a device that it says unites reading with writing.

The Kindle Scribe features “the world’s first” 10.2-inch, 300 pixels per inch (ppi), Paperwhite display, and includes a pen that never needs charging. The front-lit, and glare-free display, says the company, “feels like reading and writing on paper, with crisp text and ample space for larger fonts, images, charts, and documents”.

Designed for reading and notetaking in millions of digital books, adding notes to documents, and journaling, it is available for preorder from $339 and will ship later this year.

Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices, says: “It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea. Plus, it offers … millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life—with the benefit of a beautiful, large display.”

Just 5.8 mm thin, tit has a glare-free display that has been engineered to replicate the feel and flow of pen on paper, creating a natural and comfortable experience. The large, high-resolution, Paperwhite display also provides ample room for reading and taking notes and provides easy-to-adjust margins.

Kindle Scribe comes with a Basic or Premium pen option. Both pens deliver high precision, feel natural in your hand, and magnetically attach to the side of the device. They also support a variety of line widths, a highlighter tool, eraser tools, and an undo tool — all accessible in the on-display writing menu. The Premium Pen includes a dedicated eraser on top and a customisable shortcut button, enabling the pen to function as an eraser or highlighter, or to open a new sticky note when the button is pressed.

With a Send-to-Kindle feature, users can import personal documents from their computers or phones to the Kindle Scribe and write directly on PDF documents. They can also import and create handwritten sticky notes in Microsoft Word documents, web articles, and other document formats with adjustable font sizes and layout. From early 2023, they will be able to send documents to the Kindle Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word.

As with all Kindle e-readers, the new Kindle Scribe comes with instant access to the Kindle Store, which includes over 13 million titles, including millions of nonfiction books.

* For more information, visit www.amazon.com/KindleScribe.