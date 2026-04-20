What winners get right in AI

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Most AI investments fail, but they don’t have to, writes JYOTI BALL, GM for Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon Web Services.

Generative AI is not just another wave of innovation, it marks a turning point in how knowledge, creativity, and decision-making are shaped. It is fundamentally reinventing how businesses operate at breathtaking speed. What took farming mechanisation decades, reducing agricultural workers from one-third of the U.S. workforce to 1 percent, AI is accomplishing in months.

Yet despite billions in investment, most organisations still struggle to move from pilot to production to adoption. In fact, according to Gartner research, in 2024, “60 percent of Generative AI proof of concepts were abandoned upon completion.”

The difference between AI experimentation and success is not about choosing the right large language model. It is about much more.

Through our work with partners and customers at various stages of their AI journey, we have observed consistent patterns that separate successful implementations from those that stall.

Organisations that successfully move from pilot to production focus on four interconnected pillars. Critically, they recognise that technology is only one of them.

Here is what we at Amazon Web Services see winners doing right.

1. Build your data foundation strategically

Simply having data is not enough. How you organise, govern, and activate it makes all the difference. Leading organisations implement three specific practices: connect all your data together, label and organise it so it is easy to find and set controls to ensure only the right people or agents have access to sensitive data sets.

Heavily regulated industries like financial services and healthcare often have an advantage here. Their existing governance frameworks can accelerate AI initiatives. However, for organisations starting from scratch, rather than attempting to unify your entire data warehouse, start by working backwards from a specific use case.

Jyoti Ball, general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon Web Services. Photo supplied.

For instance, a telco operator might begin by connecting network performance data with customer service tickets and billing records for a single purpose: predicting service degradation before customers experience issues. Once that use case delivers value, you can determine which additional data connections matter most and scale from there.

2. Build trust through security and verification



In enterprise AI, trust is not just a nice to have. It is the foundation that determines whether your investment moves from pilot to production. Organisations face a dual challenge. They need AI systems secure enough to protect sensitive data, yet accurate enough to make consequential decisions.

Consider a healthcare provider with 700,000 members. Their customers call at their most vulnerable moments, needing either medical advice or information about their coverage. The opportunity AI could provide is enormous. It could support customers faster, 24/7, in any language. But a single hallucination in this context could cause real harm and erode trust that takes years to build.

Leading organisations are moving beyond “trust but verify” to “verify, then trust.” They are implementing multiple layers of validation: checking inputs for malicious content, verifying outputs against known facts and policies, and continuously monitoring for drift or unexpected behavior.

Emerging techniques like automated reasoning, a mathematical approach used for decades in chip design and security verification, can now check AI outputs against defined rules. In some cases, this reduces hallucinations by 99 percent. This verification-first approach accelerates innovation rather than slowing it down. It empowers teams to experiment more boldly when they know guardrails will catch errors before they reach customers.

3. Transform the culture, not just the technology

The biggest inhibitor to AI adoption is not technology. It is change management. Organisations are structured around complex processes, with employees who manage those processes. Getting individuals to step back and reimagine those processes so they can be automated end-to-end or handled by agents requires intentional cultural transformation.

Success requires both top-down commitment and bottom-up enablement. Leaders must demonstrate visible commitment beyond words, while employees need the space and support to reimagine their own workflows. BT Group exemplifies this approach. When they embarked on their AI journey in 2024 to accelerate productivity and elevate customer experiences, they did not just deploy technology.

They built an enablement strategy that matched the technology’s capabilities. Today, nearly 4,000 employees use an AI coding assistant to write and maintain 4-million lines of code per year. That achievement required investing in training, creating champions within teams, and giving people permission to experiment.

The reality is nuanced. AI will automate many tasks while simultaneously creating new opportunities and elevating human potential in others. The most successful organisations are transparent about this transformation and invest in reskilling their workforce to thrive in an AI-augmented environment.

4. Work with the right experts



While some organisations have the resources and expertise to build generative AI capabilities entirely in-house, most find that strategic partnerships accelerate their journey from pilot to production. The question is not whether you can go alone. It is whether that is the fastest path to realising value.

The right partners bring three critical advantages: technical expertise to navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape, domain knowledge to apply AI to specific industry and regulatory environments and change management experience to drive adoption at scale.

The data supports this. Organisations working with partners that have deep AI expertise and proven customer success moved their AI projects into production on average 25 percent faster than those working without specialised partners. In a landscape where speed to value often determines competitive advantage, that acceleration can be decisive.

Looking forward

Successful organisations approach generative AI as a business transformation, not just a technology deployment. The organisations that will thrive are not those with the most advanced models, but those that recognise successful AI adaptation requires equal investment in technology, people, and processes.