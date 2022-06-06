Intel 12th Gen arrives in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Intel has unveiled new 12th Generation Intel Core mobile processors, which are up to 40% faster than its predecessors.

The new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, announced last week, adds performance hybrid architecture to laptop platforms. They are up to 40% faster than the previous generation mobile processor. Intel introduced 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor models, which deliver a feature-rich suite of capabilities for people to compute from almost anywhere on laptops.

“The South African Gaming community have been eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated Intel 12th Gen Core Mobile Processors launch,” says Nitesh Doolabh, country lead for Intel in South Africa. “Intel 12th Gen is a brand-new Core architecture with the biggest change in x86 in over a decade.

“This exciting new Hybrid approach allows us to bring together two different architectures via the Intel Thread Director Software.”

Intel is partnering with local gaming specialists Evetech to showcase and make available the processor to South African gamers”.

“Built for next generation of gaming”

By pairing Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) with intelligent workload prioritisation and management distribution through Intel Thread Director, the new Intel Core i9-12900H improves system performance across single and multi-threaded applications.

Intel provided the following information on the new 12th Gen H-series processors:

Up to 5 GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads that give the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H. It delivers performance leadership over Intel’s previous generation and the competition.

The new H-series is more than up to the task for content creators. For example, users may see up to 43% higher performance in 3D rendering gen-over-gen.

Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s – a first in the industry for H-series mobile processors.

Nearly three times faster connectivity on high-speed channels without legacy Wi-Fi interference. Using integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) gives users lower latency communication and streaming.

gives users lower latency communication and streaming. Thunderbolt 4 support delivers transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors.

Designed for enthusiast gamers, creators and engineering professionals who want to push their laptop performance, the new 12th Gen H-series mobile processors deliver desktop-calibre performance in a laptop form factor.

For more information, visit www.intel.com/12thgen.