Inside the Mind of a Cat

Netflix’s new documentary has experts investigate how felines use their capabilities

The documentary, which is family-friendly, features experts who have done thorough research on cat behaviour. Directed by Andy Mitchell, has provided behaviourists and cat lovers with new insights into the behaviour of their cats. Interviews with behaviourists, animal therapists, and individuals reveal that cats are not the mysterious, distant pets that people have grown to think of them as. The research has attempted to demonstrate a number of things, including the fact that expecting dog-like behaviour from cats has been a mistake made by humans for a very long time.

The specialists who were questioned acknowledge that cat research has lagged behind dog research by roughly 15 years. Although they may exhibit loyalty and affection, cats don’t serve their owners’ needs the way that dogs do. The programme also discusses how indoor cats retain some of their wild cat traits and how cats essentially domesticated themselves by killing rodents for the first farmer’s thousands of years ago.