Infinite Earths trilogy concludes on Showmax

The multiverse hangs by a thread as the Justice League enters its final battle in Part 3, streaming this Sunday.

A catastrophic event threatens to unravel the fabric of reality across countless dimensions in the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy. As heroes from across the multiverse unite, they are pulled into a conflict against a force powerful enough to erase all of existence.

Part One released on Showmax late last year (2024), Part Two released last Sunday (22 June 2025), and the final Part Three will release this Sunday (29 June). The DC animated superhero trilogy is based on the 1985-86 crossover comic book series by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.

The films portray a battle that spans multiple worlds with the fate of all realities hanging in the balance. As old alliances are rekindled and dramatic sacrifices unfold, the very meaning of heroism is pushed to its limits. In Crisis on Infinite Earths, every decision shapes the future of life itself.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Here’s what’s happened so far, or what to expect, depending on where you are in the trilogy:

Part One ( trailer here )

The unfolding crisis begins with a mysterious cosmic entity gathering heroes from across various realities, warning them of an impending doom that threatens to consume all existence. As the anti-matter wave spreads, wiping out entire universes, the Flash finds himself unexpectedly at the centre of the unfolding disaster, his own timeline becoming increasingly erratic. Heroes scramble to understand the threat and devise a way to slow its progress, but the sheer scale of the destruction proves overwhelming, forcing impossible choices and hinting at a much larger, darker force at play.

Part Two ( trailer here )

With the multiverse shrinking and heroes pushed to their breaking point, the survivors find refuge in a pocket dimension as they desperately search for answers. New alliances are tested, old rivalries reignite under immense pressure, and the true nature of the enemy becomes clearer – a terrifying, insidious force that feeds on chaos and despair. As hope dwindles, the heroes realise that sacrifices will be necessary, and some familiar faces may not make it out alive, setting the stage for a final, desperate stand.

Part Three ( trailer here )

In the climactic conclusion, the remaining heroes face the Anti-Monitor in a battle for the very soul of existence. With time and reality itself fracturing, the fate of all creation rests on their shoulders. Unexpected powers emerge, profound sacrifices are made, and the heroes must confront the ultimate cost of saving what remains, leading to a monumental reshaping of the DC Universe as they know it.

Voice cast

Crisis on Infinite Earths brings together a voice cast from across film and television. Ato Essandoh (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) takes on the role of the Anti-Monitor, while Jonathan Adams voices the Monitor. Adams is voiced Ronan the Accuser in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy animated series.

Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy in The Boys) and Emmy winner Darren Criss (Glee) are cast as the voices of Batman and Superman (Earth-2). Emmy nominees Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), and Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) voice Flash, Green Arrow, and Lois Lane respectively. Stana Katic (Castle), a People’s Choice Award winner, voices Wonder Woman.