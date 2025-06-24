Death Stranding sequel expands sci-fi tale

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Hideo Kojima’s open-world adventure, ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’, drops players into a new devastated landscape to reconnect a broken world.

A new sci-fi survival game challenges players to reconnect a fractured world before humanity disappears forever. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach follows Sam and his companions as they attempt to prevent a new wave of extinction, navigating environmental hazards, time-warping rainfall, and hostile forces both human and supernatural.

The sequel to Death Stranding is written, produced, and directed by Hideo Kojima. The iconic Japanese video game designer is renowned for pioneering the stealth genre with the Metal Gear series. His work is celebrated for its intricate plots, cinematic flair, and deep dives into complex themes like war, politics, and human nature. Kojima’s innovative approach has solidified him as one of the most influential and singular figures in the video game industry.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continues the narrative established in the original but is designed to be accessible to newcomers. Set in a devastated Australia, players can attempt to connect the continent to the Chiral Network while crossing a treacherous, post-apocalyptic landscape.

Photo courtesy Playstation.

It builds on the mechanics of the first game while introducing new challenges and gameplay systems. Players can confront a range of enemies, including mysterious mech soldiers and new BTs, using a combination of combat tools and stealth strategies. Equipment fabrication has been expanded, and new enhancements through the APAS system allow for increased tactical flexibility through improved firepower and quieter movement.

A core feature is the Social Strand System, an asynchronous multiplayer experience where player actions influence the environments of others. Players can construct infrastructure, leave resources for fellow travellers, and build reputations across shared landscapes.

Terrain traversal is central to the experience. The open world spans deserts, forests, ruins and cliffs shaped by real-time weather, natural disasters and Timefall (a rain that rapidly ages anything it touches). The journey is not just about logistics but emotional weight, framed by the question: “Should we have connected?”

The game is developed by Kojima Productions in Tokyo. It features returning collaborators Yoji Shinkawa (character and mech design), Yuji Shimomura (action direction) and Ludvig Forssell (music composition).

Where to play?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, priced at R1,499, will release exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles tomorrow (26 June 2025). A Digital Deluxe Edition is available for R1,699 and includes 48 hours of early access along with additional in-game items.