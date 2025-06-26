Squid Game finale lands on Netflix today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Season 3 concludes the deadly contest as Gi-hun faces new games, rising stakes, and a showdown with the Front Man.

The third and final season of Squid Game premieres on Netflix today (27 June 2025), bringing the high-stakes survival drama to its conclusion.

(Spoiler alert ahead for those who haven’t seen Season 2 yet)

The season continues the story of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), picking up immediately after the failed rebellion against the organisers of the deadly contest in Season 2.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Season 3 explores the aftermath of that failed uprising, focusing on Gi-hun’s guilt and internal struggle as he returns to the competition. According to Hwang, the season raises questions about whether human values like conscience and kindness can survive in an environment designed for destruction.

Returning cast members include Lee Byung-hun as the masked Front Man, whose true identity remains unknown to Gi-hun. The trailer teases a possible confrontation between the two, as Gi-hun is shown walking through the Front Man’s chambers and facing renewed threats from both guards and fellow players.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Season 3 introduces new games, characters, and dangers, alongside familiar elements such as the return of Young-hee, the giant doll from the original Red Light, Green Light challenge. With raised stakes and narrative closure promised, the final episodes aim to resolve key character arcs and deliver a dramatic end to the global phenomenon.

Squid Game first debuted in 2021 and became one of Netflix’s most-watched series, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards. The release of Season 3 marks the conclusion of a franchise that redefined Korean television on the global stage.