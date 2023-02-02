inDrive world’s fastest-growing ride-hailing app

Photo by Jackson David on Unsplash

The service is expanding beyond ride-hailing into a marketplace that includes intercity transport, cargo, couriers, and job listings.

The global mobility service inDrive has been ranked as the world’s fastest growing global ride-hailing app in 2022.

According to data.ai (formerly App Annie), it saw a 45% increase in downloads last year, climbing from 42.6-million in 2021 to 61.8-million in 2022. This made it the second most downloaded ride-hailing app worldwide in the Google Play and App Store, after Uber.

In some countries it leaped into first place, becoming the most downloaded ride-hailing app in Morocco, Peru, Panama, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Pakistan, Nepal, Namibia and Botswana.

“Despite a challenging macro environment, the data.ai figures underscore the success of our approach to launching in new geographies and maintaining growth rates across existing markets,” says Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO. “Our goal at inDrive is to ensure that everyone who uses our app – from our passengers and drivers to our in-app handymen – has greater control over pricing alongside the flexibility to negotiate a fee which they feel is fair.

“We expanded into underserved markets to make mobility more accessible for all people because, at our core, we believe that everyone has the right to accessible and affordable services.”

In 2022, inDrive saw an 88% increase in gross revenue, and it was available in 47 countries, up from 37 in 2021.

Last year also saw inDrive launch several new verticals to expand its offering from passenger and cargo transportation, delivery and handymen services to also include job classifieds and other services. The company says it recently rebranded from inDriver (Independent Drivers) to inDrive (Inner Drive) to reflect its mission.