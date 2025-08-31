Humanoid robots – the ex machina is alive and working

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Tesla and Nvidia produce much noise on the topic, but there are real benefits to human-like robots, writes JOHAN POTGIETER, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric.

What is a humanoid? It is something that has a human-like appearance, therefore, a head, torso, arms, legs, thus resembling the general structure of human but made up of different materials and functionality.

In Sci-Fi, humanoid species often share general trades with humans but at the same time also possess unique abilities and characteristics which set them apart from us mere mortals. In the real word, humanoid robots are the closest we have to these species, and their role daily society is becoming increasingly prevalent.

An excellent example is the use of humanoid robots in warehousing and manufacturing, these sophisticated machines are designed to mimic human movements and capabilities, therefore, enabling them to perform a wide range of tasks that were traditionally handled by human workers.

Importantly, these humanoid robots have the ability to handle repetitive and physically demanding tasks with precision and consistency. They are robots are equipped with advanced sensors, AI and machine learning algorithms, allowing them to navigate complex environments, recognise objects, and perform intricate tasks.

Johan Potgieter, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric.

Humanoid robots in action

Agility Robotics’ Digit, a bipedal robot designed for warehouse duties, beautifully embodies the above features. Digit is capable of handling packages, navigating obstacles, and working alongside human employees.

And Digit is not alone; this humanoid robot has number of equally impressive friends across the manufacturing space:

Atlas (Boston Dynamics) has truly impressive agility and balance and can perform complex tasks such as running, jumping, and even doing backflips.

Pepper (SoftBank Robotics) can recognise faces and basic human emotions, making it ideal for roles in retail and hospitality.

ASIMO (Honda) – one of the most famous humanoid robots, ASIMO can walk, run, climb stairs, and interact with people.

Sophia (Hanson Robotics) – known for her human-like appearance and conversational abilities, she is often used for media and educational purposes.

Humanoid robots can operate continuously without fatigue, leading to higher throughput and efficiency in warehouse and manufacturing processes. Importantly, these robots can take over hazardous tasks, reducing the risk to their human counterparts.

Furthermore, humanoid robots can be reprogrammed and adapted to perform various tasks, making them versatile assets in dynamic industrial settings.

There are challenges

Like anything in life, nothing is ever perfect and humanoid robots are manmade, after all. Despite their potential, humanoid robots face several significant challenges:

Human-like motion – achieving natural and fluid human-like motion is complex. It requires advanced motor control, balance, and kinematics to replicate the flexibility and precision of human movements.

Energy efficiency – these robots need to be energy-efficient to operate for extended periods. Developing efficient power systems and storage solutions is therefore crucial.

Dexterity and manipulation – replicating the dexterity of human hands is difficult which mean these robots require intricate design and control systems to handle delicate and robust tasks.

Cognitive capabilities require real-time understanding, learning, and decision-making. To achieve the above, significant advancements in AI and ML will still need to be made.

Companies like Schneider Electric are combing their years of expertise with today’s innovative solutions to integrate humanoid robots into commercial applications. Digital twin technology, for example, enable manufacturers to simulate operations, ensuring that humanoid robots are deployed effectively and efficiently.

Lastly, IoT architectures like Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform allow businesses to then incorporate humanoid robots into their daily operations, optimising productivity and reducing operational costs. A win-win, no doubt.