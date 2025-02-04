Humanoid robots a long way from home

YuMi handling medical samples at Karolinska Hospital. Photo courtesy ABB.

With industries prioritising single-task roles for humanoid robots, they remain far from general-purpose home use, finds the International Federation of Robotics’ in its top robotics trends for 2025.

The global market value of industrial robot installations has reached an all-time high of US$ 16.5-billion. Future demand will be driven by a number of technological innovations, market forces and new fields of business.

The International Federation of Robotics reports on the top five trends for the robotics industry for 2025:

1. Artificial intelligence – physical, analytical, generative

By leveraging diverse AI technologies, robotics can perform a wide range of tasks more efficiently:

Robot and chip manufacturers recently are investing in the development of dedicated hardware and software that simulate real-world environments. This so-called Physical AI allows robots to train themselves in virtual environments and operate by experience, rather than programming.

These Generative AI projects aim to create a “ChatGPT moment” for Physical AI. This AI-driven robotics simulation technology will advance in traditional industrial environments as well as in service robotics applications.

2. Humanoids

Robots in the shape of human bodies have received a lot of media attention. The vision: robots will become general-purpose tools that can load a dishwasher on their own and work on an assembly line elsewhere. Start-ups are working on these humanoid general-purpose robots.

Yet, industrial manufacturers are focusing on humanoids performing single-purpose tasks only. Most of these projects are being carried out in the automotive industry, which has played a key role in pioneering robot applications throughout the history of industrial robotics, as well as in the warehousing sector.

3. Sustainability

Compliance with the UN’s environmental sustainability goals and corresponding regulations around the world is becoming an important requirement for inclusion on supplier whitelists. Robots play a key role in helping manufacturers achieve these goals.

4. Robots – New Fields of Business

The general manufacturing industry still has a lot of potential for robotic automation. Most manufacturing companies are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Low-cost robotics e.g. addresses this new “good enough” segment.

5. Robots Addressing Labor Shortage

The global manufacturing sector continues to suffer from labour shortages according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). One of the main drivers is demographic change. Although the impact varies from country to country, the cumulative effect on the supply chain is a concern almost everywhere.